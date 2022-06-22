Jon Williams profile: Who is the outgoing RTÉ News chief known for his ‘straight-talking’ style?

IT WAS shortly before 3pm when Jon Williams broke the news to his team that he was going to step down from his high-profile role as managing director of News and Current Affairs in RTÉ.

In his note to staff, the Emmy-winning Liverpudlian said that nine years after he left London for New York and then Ireland, it was “time to go home”.

“I chose to stay in Dublin during the pandemic, alone and unable to see those I love for long periods of time,” he said.

“I don’t mind admitting that I found that hard – and like so many others, it forced me to reassess my priorities and to prize family.”

A few hours earlier, it had been noted that he was “slightly subdued” during early-morning meetings and his announcement took many by surprise.

It comes on the back of news that his second-in-command, Deputy Head of News Hilary McGouran would also be departing, sparking a storm of speculation about possible replacements.

Both high-ranking staff members are expected to leave over the coming weeks, meaning there will be a temporary reshuffle at the top of the RTÉ News department.

“There had been some rumours that he was going to go, but it still took a lot of people by surprise. There’s a sense there that he will be a big loss to the organisation as he has such a wealth of experience, both here and abroad,” said one RTÉ source.

“He has a reputation for being a straight-talker and does not hold back when it comes to wanting things done in a certain way. But he’s a very mannerly guy and would be well respected in RTÉ.”

When Mr Williams was first hired in January 2017, it was quite the coup for RTÉ as he came with an impressive CV and appeared to be the perfect fit for the demanding role.

A native of Liverpool, he studied at Manchester University, where he got a BA in politics and modern history. He worked at a high level with the BBC for more than 13 years, holding the position of Deputy Editor of the BBC’s Six O’Clock News from 2000 until 2003.

For the next three years, he held the title of UK News Editor and oversaw coverage of stories including the 2005 general election and the 7/7 terror attacks, which earned him a Bafta award. In 2006, he was appointed World News Editor, a position he held for seven years and saw him managing a team of 200 people in 30 different countries.

During his tenure at the BBC, he oversaw the reporting of the civil war in Syria, which earned him an Emmy in 2013.

The same year, he decided to spread his wings further afield and took a high-profile position in New York, working with America’s ABC News. He worked as managing editor of international news, shaping its coverage and strategy until his move to RTÉ in 2017.

At the time of his appointment, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said that skills as “editor, reporter, innovator and leader are unique”. Mr Williams, who sits on the RTÉ Executive Board, said that he could “not be more excited” to join the broadcaster.

Looking back on his time with RTÉ, he cites being particularly proud to have revamped Six One News to have two female presenters, with Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry. He said the station was Ireland’s “lifeline during the pandemic”.

As well as driving its digital-first strategy, RTÉ was the first Irish news organisation to be independently audited as part of the Journalism Trust Initiative and was awarded the European standard for trusted journalism.