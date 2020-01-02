John Downing: 'Marian was one of Ireland's best known broadcasters, her work brought widespread recognition'

Ms Finucane was one of the country’s best known figures in Irish radio and television having worked for the national broadcaster in a wide variety of roles since 1974. Since 2005 she has hosted a popular two-hour chat show on Saturdays and Sundays on RTÉ Radio 1 which had a huge audience.

Before that she presented a morning radio show five days a week, in a slot she took over from the late Gay Byrne, and also presented a whole range of frontline television shows including Crimeline and Consumer Choice.

Her work brought her widespread recognition including a Jacobs’ Award for the programme “Women Today” in 1979 and in 1980 she won the Prix Italia for a documentary programme on abortion, and she was named Radio Journalist of the Year in 1988.

In 2008 she was honoured with the PPI Radio Award for her outstanding contribution to broadcasting. She also received an honorary degree from NUI Galway in part for her media work but also for fund raising, along with John Clarke, for an AIDS hospice and orphanage in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ms Finucane was on leave over the Christmas period and went to visit her son, Jack Clarke, in India. She had recently returned from India and it is believed she died in her sleep at her home in Co Kildare.

RTE Radio presenter Marian Finucane at City West Hotel. Photo: Tony Gavin 21/2/08

Marian Finucane was born in Dublin, in May 1950, and educated at Scoil Chaitríona, and she went on to study architecture in the College of Technology, in Bolton Street, Dublin. She worked as an architect for two years until 1974 when she joined RTÉ as a continuity announcer.

She was recruited by the Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris who was then a senior RTÉ executive. After two years she moved into programme presentation, first on the radio books programme “Paper Chase,” while she also worked as a reporter on the morning current affairs radio show “Day By Day,” which was anchored by John Bowman.

In 1979 she began presenting “Women Today” a radio programme which broached many of the social issues facing Irish women. especially those concerning women. In 1985 she became the first presenter of the popular afternoon phone-in, “Liveline,” which has for many years now been presented by Joe Duffy.

Her Prix Italia award in 1980 was for a radio documentary which included interviewing a woman about to have an abortion in England. She travelled with the woman, documented her experience, and interviewed her after the operation.

Ms Finucane separated from her first husband and formed a relationship with her partner, John Clarke, with whom she had two children. Sadly, their daughter, Sinéad, died of leukaemia in 1990 at the age of eight. In January 2015, she and John Clarke married in a private ceremony at a Dublin Registry Office.

After Gay Byrne retired in 1999, she took over his early morning radio slot with “The Marian Finucane Show,” while Joe Duffy, took over her “Liveline” afternoon programme. In June 2005 she moved from the morning time-slot, and was replaced by Ryan Tubridy, moving herself to the show on Saturdays and Sundays.

15/11/11 Marian Finucane at the launch of her book The Saturday Interviews 2005-2011 . Pictures:Arthur Carron/Collins

