Joe Duffy: This year's 'Fiver Friday' set to be biggest ever

RTE broadcaster Joe Duffy says the uptake for this year's 'Fiver Friday' is on course to be the biggest ever.

Liveline brought 'Fiver Friday' back in a bid to help smaller businesses across the country get back on their feet after the 'Beast From The East'.

"In towns such as Clones, Arklow and Loughrea, there are loads of businesses taking part. And now they are realising that 'we're not competing with each other, we should be working together' for their town. One man was telling me that the WhatsApp group he set up for business owners in his local area for 'Fiver Friday' will be used again and again for other issues regarding meetings about parking in the town and crime. It is allowing business owners to meet with each other," Joe told Independent.ie "It's bringing businesses together, and they see that it's not always bigger businesses against smaller busineses. Spar, Mace and XL shops around the country are also taking part, as well as some Super Valu stores in provincial towns. They are seeing the buzz this is getting - and they want to be a part of that," he added.

'Fiver Friday' was started in 2008 to help smaller businesses during the Recession. It made an appearance last in 2015, before Joe decided to bring it back to help businesses and get people shopping local again after the recent heavy snow.

"It's also a good bit of craic, and if it gets people shopping in their local towns today, they may do it again next Friday or the last Friday of the month or something. The idea is so simple, but it is working. There are no losers here. It's a win/win situation. "The other thing as well is that Liveline has a small team - and we've always said that we can't verify these offers. We have to accept everything at face value when we put these deals online or say them on air. But so far there's been absolutely no quibbles or complaints. And people are saying they never realised it was so easy for their small business to get their name mentioned on RTE."

As for his own favourite deals, he said he's keeping a close eye on the dog bandanas being sold by a 12-year-old schoolgirl. "A 12-year-old girl rang up the show this week for 'Fiver Friday'. I didn't realise she was just a child and she was on air asking if she could take part in 'Fiver Friday'. She rang from school - I could hear the class in the background. She's selling dog bandanas. She's already stocked in four shops so she'll be fine. And there are loads of genuine bargains."

And these bargains include an €800 Dolce & Gabbana dress selling for €5 in a North Dublin boutique, Mattress Mick with some special offers on duvet sets and pillows going for a fiver, and a range of breakfasts, lunches and dinners selling for a fiver in restaurants, pubs and delis across the country.

