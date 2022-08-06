Joe Brolly weds Laurita Blewitt at intimate ceremony in Mayo

Joe Brolly tied the knot with his long term partner Laurita Blewitt this afternoon.

The Sunday Independent columnist and GAA pundit married Laurita in an intimate ceremony of 100 family and friends at The Ice House hotel in Co Mayo.

Joe and Laurita, who is a well-known podcaster and cousin of US President Joe Biden, got engaged last year.

The pair exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends on the banks of the river Moy, while overlooking views across the river and out to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Clutching a bouquet of pale pink and white roses, the bride looked stunning in a long white dress with delicate lace sleeves while the groom wore a flecked three piece suit and orange tie.

Guests at the nuptials included promoter Peter Akien, comedian Conor Moore - the comedian responsible for Conor’s Sketches - and stand-up comic Tommy Tiernan, who co-presents a podcast alongside Laurita and Hector Ó hEochagáin.

Laurita’s podcast with the two comedians is one of the most successful in Ireland with over 10 million downloads across the globe.

Also present from the world of sport was former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn and former Dublin manager Pat Gilroy.

Two pioneers in organ donation, the eminent surgeon Prof Dr David Hickey and Dr Tim Brown were also guests on the day for Brolly who famously donated a kidney to a stranger in 2012.

Brolly’s friend Fr Liam McClarey officiated at the ceremony and afterwards guests went on to a party at the Knockmore GAA club in Ballina.