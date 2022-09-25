Joe Brolly meets David Gough: 'It's a lonely journey wearing a mask… I couldn't hide myself any longer'

Often we only know it’s time to change

When a force has built inside the heart

That leaves us uneasy as we are…

We drift through this grey, increasing nowhere

Until we stand before a threshold we know

We have to cross to come alive once more.

John O’Donohue

‘For the Time of Necessary Decision’

The country’s best referee arrives, punctual and pristine. Always pristine. We embrace, then sit. Drinks are ordered. Three years ago, David Gough sent off Dublin’s Jonny Cooper in an All-Ireland football final. I had something to say about his decision — and that was the beginning of the end of me and RTÉ.

Me: You’ve never apologised for getting me sacked.

David: (Big laugh) I’m not taking the blame for that.

Me: On mature reflection, are you prepared to admit you were wrong?

David: (More laughter) Go away on.

His father, Eugene, an aeronautical engineer, met his mother, Jacinta, on a blind date at The Round O in Navan. Eugene had a few too many to bolster his courage and sat down beside the wrong woman when he arrived. How the course of history might have been different.

When David tells me Jacinta won Irish hairdresser of the year at the RDS in 1980 using the next door neighbour as her model, I am not in the least surprised.

Me: That’s where you get your style?

David: I was always spotless, Joe. Shoes polished. Hair proper. Tie and shirt ironed. I wouldn’t feel right otherwise. My mother wouldn’t have let me on the bus.

I remark that at my recent wedding, among the check-shirted throngs in the Knockmore GAA club, he and his partner Thiago looked like a pair of playboys sipping champagne on the deck of a yacht in Monte Carlo. He laughs but agrees.

Me: Did you get your hair cut this morning?

David: God, yes. I love my barber. He has been with me for all the big moments in my life.

Me: Before the All-Ireland final?

David: God, yes.

A man who has been out buying a present for his wife’s birthday comes over to say hello. He says he cannot believe how small David is. “I thought you were a much bigger man.”

“I get that all the time,” David says.

Awakenings

There were 900 boys in St Pat’s, Navan, when David was a pupil there. None of them were gay, or so it seemed to him then. When I ask him about his sexual awakening, he twists and turns uneasily. There is a long period of trying to pin him down. The mood changes from jovial to heavy.

David: I’ve never spoken publicly about this.

(There is a long silence. He takes a deep breath and starts.)

I was 14 years old. I was walking home from school down Brews Hill. As I was passing the newsagent, I saw the front page of The Star and... (his voice falters)

Me: Easy, easy.

David: It was a story about Stephen Gately coming out. He was wearing a kilt in the pic. It was like a bomb going off inside me. Suddenly I knew.

Me: You were excited?

David: This is tough. I’ve never told anyone this...

Me: Will we stop?

David: No. No. Keep going, I want to tell you this. I was terrified. It was scary. I went inside and bought the newspaper. I hid it in a button folder in my bag. I had never bought a paper before. I went home as fast as I could, went up to my bedroom, locked the door, sat on the bed, took the paper out and read it and read it again and then again. I couldn’t believe there was someone else who felt like me.

Me: This was the moment you confronted the fact you were gay?

David: No. No. No. The fact that this superstar known all over the world had come out rocked me. But it was another 10 years before I got to that point.

Instead, he hid himself in plain sight. He says, voice heavy with emotion: “So long as I never uttered the words ‘I am gay’, then it wasn’t real. I decided I would never breathe life to the fire that was inside me. That way, no one would ever know.”

Like countless others, the boy embarked on an abysmal double life. He threw himself into Gaelic football at St Pat’s, even winning a Hogan Cup medal. What better hiding place than in the most heterosexual of worlds?

Me: Did no one suspect when you showed no interest in girls?

David: I went out with girls.

Me: You did?

David: I did.

I mention a gay friend of mine who told me married men are constantly badgering him for sex.

“Tell me about it,” he says.

Expand Close Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

First romance

David: It was Brews Hill again. She was at the Mercy. Every day for three years I passed her on Brews Hill. I texted her to go to my Debs. She said yes.

Me: Were you attracted to her?

David: She was stunningly beautiful.

Me: That’s not what I asked you.

David: Attracted to her, but not sexually. I wanted to kiss her, but not have sex.

Me: Did you kiss her?

David: Yes.

Me: Sex?

David: No.

After that night, they went to different colleges and didn’t see each other again. Until 2017, when they bumped into each other.

I was out by then. I had reffed a game and was meeting a friend afterwards in Pantibar to unwind. No one tortures you about football in there. I look across the bar and there she is. I think to myself, ‘Oh, shit, she’s going to be thinking I wasted her time in school pretending to be straight’. Eventually, I pluck up the courage and go over to her. How are you, you’re looking great, all the cliches. She asks who I am with, and I say just a friend. I ask her and she says, “I’m here with my partner”, at which point she introduces me to a beautiful Brazilian girl. My jaw drops. We both took a terrible fit of the giggles.

The deflector shield

On his first day at St Pat’s, Drumcondra, he deliberately wore his Hogan Cup-winning jersey.

Me: That jersey was a deflector shield?

David: It was. I fitted in perfectly from that moment.

Me: Girls, but only kissing?

David: God, no. By then I was having sex with girls.

Me: No way. How many?

David: Plenty.

Me: How does that work?

David: Strictly mechanical. I was saying to myself, ‘It’s not so bad. I can do this. I can get away with it’.

Me: Like all those married men, with children, meeting in public loos, leading lives of quiet despair?

David: Exactly.

Me: It could’ve been you?

David: Yes.

Epiphany

David: I was 24 years old. Teaching in St Pius’ [X] Catholic School. It was a Friday evening, January 2011. I was sitting in my classroom. The kids were gone. My aunt had asked me to do a reading at her humanist wedding and I was flicking through John O’Donohue’s Blessings when I chanced on a poem called ‘For the Time of Necessary Decision’. I get to the last line and tears are running down my face.

He stops. It is 11 years later and tears are running down his handsome face again. I am compelled to grasp his hand and hold it. After a moment, he says: “I want to say I am thrilled to share this with someone.”

I am immensely moved. A barmaid comes over and says to David: “I just want to say how much I admire you.”

When she leaves, he resumes.

David: When I finished the poem, in those seconds, I saw I couldn’t hide myself any longer. I had just broken up with a girlfriend.

Me: Jesus.

David: I know. At the Leinster referees’ banquet.

Me: That’s the worst thing I have ever heard. Like a scene from Alan Partridge.

David: (Laughing) I know. When I closed that book, a decision had been made. An unseen force. It was irrevocable. I was on a course now, God only knows where it would end.

He drove back to his parents in Slane that night, but couldn’t bring himself to tell them.

On the Sunday, at 6pm, he finally asked them and his brother Stephen to come into the kitchen. Like a great con man, he had hidden himself in plain sight for 24 years. The football. The women. The weekly mass. It would all come down to this moment.

David: All I could say was: “Look, I have a partner and his name is Dave.”

Me: How did it feel?

David: An eruption of first, relief, then dread. Afterwards, my mother told me she was afraid I was going to tell her I’d got my girlfriend pregnant.

Me: How did they react?

David: Neither of them spoke. My mother cried. My father was silent. I’d said it. It filled the room, between us and over us. It couldn’t be unsaid. I left, got in the car and drove back to Dublin. A week later, my mother rang me and told me

my father was getting up every morning and standing in the window, crying.

Two months later his parents rang him on speaker phone and told him they loved him and were delighted for him.

David: Now I could begin to live. The people I loved finally knew me. Really knew me. And they still loved me, this time unconditionally.

Me: You are a lucky man

David: I am.

Expand Close Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Alice

As soon as he mentions his grandmother, Alice Gough, his lip trembles and he starts to cry. I say, “Settle, settle”, but it cannot be helped.

Me: Why are you so upset?

David: I don’t know.

Me: What is it about her?

David: I love her. We bake and cook together. My love of flowers and the garden comes from her.

He is crying again, and we pause.

David: She has the most beautiful garden in Slane, bursting with flowers. I visit her once a fortnight. I send her videos of my garden in Crumlin, she’s too frail to travel. It is bursting with flowers too. Petunias, busy lizzies, nemesia, lobelia, buxus. (I have to check the spellings with him as he reams off dozens of varieties.)

When he talks about her, I think of Heaney’s poem, When all the others were away at Mass. It is a blissful, unfussed love.

Me: How did she react when you came out?

David: She said, “Sure, what about it? Sometimes in life they are the best people.”

We are nearing the end. Without us noticing it filling up, the bar is now packed. He says he wants to tell me something that he has never told a living soul. Suddenly, his face is overcast like a small boy’s.

David: The newspaper

Me: What?

David: I still have it.

Me: No way.

David: I have always kept it with me.

Me: Where is it?

David: In the box under my bed.

Me: Why?

David: I don’t know. I just could never let it go. I’ve kept nothing else from my childhood. I can’t let it go.

I am mesmerised. I think of the confused boy, sitting on his bed, enthralled and terrified as he reads this forbidden story. I think of him storing the newspaper carefully away as though it were an enchantment, as though getting rid of it might turn everything to dross.

David: It is a very lonely journey when you are wearing a mask all the time. You are always afraid the mask will slip. It was very hard… very hard. I missed out on so much by hiding myself. What a terrible waste.

Me: I think you will be the Stephen Gately for a lot of young people.

David: I hope so. I would never want anyone to go through what I went through… But I refuse to wear a kilt.