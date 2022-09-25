| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joe Brolly meets David Gough: 'It's a lonely journey wearing a mask… I couldn't hide myself any longer'

In a deeply personal and moving interview, Gough, speaks publicly for the first time about finally accepting he could no longer deny his sexual orientation. In that moment, after many years of private anguish, ‘I could begin to live’, he says

David Gough (left) having a drink — and a searingly honest conversation — with Joe Brolly. Picture by Fergal Phillips Expand
David Gough sends off Dublin&rsquo;s Jonny Cooper in the 2019 All-Ireland football final against Kerry. Analysing the game on RTÉ Television, Joe Brolly strongly criticised Gough&rsquo;s decision. It proved to be Brolly&rsquo;s final appearance on &lsquo;The Sunday Game&rsquo;. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough Expand
Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough Expand
Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough Expand
Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough Expand

Close

David Gough (left) having a drink — and a searingly honest conversation — with Joe Brolly. Picture by Fergal Phillips

David Gough (left) having a drink — and a searingly honest conversation — with Joe Brolly. Picture by Fergal Phillips

David Gough sends off Dublin&rsquo;s Jonny Cooper in the 2019 All-Ireland football final against Kerry. Analysing the game on RTÉ Television, Joe Brolly strongly criticised Gough&rsquo;s decision. It proved to be Brolly&rsquo;s final appearance on &lsquo;The Sunday Game&rsquo;. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

David Gough sends off Dublin’s Jonny Cooper in the 2019 All-Ireland football final against Kerry. Analysing the game on RTÉ Television, Joe Brolly strongly criticised Gough’s decision. It proved to be Brolly’s final appearance on ‘The Sunday Game’. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

Joe Brolly interviews referee David Gough

/

David Gough (left) having a drink — and a searingly honest conversation — with Joe Brolly. Picture by Fergal Phillips

Joe Brolly

Often we only know it’s time to change

When a force has built inside the heart

Most Watched

Privacy