Joe Biden kisses ‘guest of honour’ baby of Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan in heartwarming moment

US President Joe Biden with Senator Rebecca Moynihan and her daughter Margot at Leinster House in Dublin. Photo: Tony Maxwell/PA Wire Expand

Gráinne Ní Aodha

The baby of senator Rebecca Moynihan became the unexpected guest of honour in the Dáil after getting a special acknowledgement from the US president.

Ahead of an historic address to TDs and senators as part of Joe Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland, the Dáil speaker drew attention to the young infant who was being held by her mother in the chamber.

