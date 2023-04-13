Joe Biden kisses ‘guest of honour’ baby of Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan in heartwarming moment

The baby of senator Rebecca Moynihan became the unexpected guest of honour in the Dáil after getting a special acknowledgement from the US president.

Ahead of an historic address to TDs and senators as part of Joe Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland, the Dáil speaker drew attention to the young infant who was being held by her mother in the chamber.

An Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl was reading out the list of distinguished guests in the room for the presidential address when he mentioned one particularly young member of the audience.

“I think I must mention somebody else, Mr President, because it’s just come to my attention that a very young observer is in attendance here today, and that is the daughter of Senator Rebecca Moynihan,” he said.

The introduction was met with applause by parliamentarians as Ms Moynihan held up daughter Margot, dressed in a yellow outfit.

MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald, sitting beside Ms Moynihan, laughed and applauded as Mr Ó Fearghaíl namechecked the young guest.

“I do suspect that Margot’s attendance here will go down in family folklore for many years to come,” he said.

After beginning his address, Mr Biden went on to jokingly apologise to the infant daughter of the Labour senator for putting her through a policy speech, saying it is “as bad as what my children have been put through”.

“Margot, I apologise to you, little baby girl,” he said.

After his historic address to the Dáil, Mr Biden met senator Moynihan and baby Margot whom he cuddled and kissed on the head.