Joe Biden calls Taoiseach to congratulate Ireland on victory over All Blacks

US President Joe Biden rang Micheál Martin on Saturday evening to congratulate Ireland on victory against New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals.

In a phone call shortly after the game, President Biden paid tribute to the famous victory, telling the Taoiseach. ‘We’ll done, I’m delighted for you.’

President Biden spoke about his own experiences playing American football in college.

The Taoiseach told the President: “Any day you beat the All Blacks is a good day in Ireland.”

The pair also discussed the recent meeting at COP26.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed:

“President Biden rang the Taoiseach to congratulate Ireland on the team’s victory over New Zealand in the rugby international.

“The President also told the Taoiseach he was pleased to have met him at the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow last week.