Jim Sheridan says Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family are ‘stuck in this awful pain’

Director Jim Sheridan said it must have been a very difficult decision for the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to ask for their interviews to be removed from his upcoming documentary.

The five-part documentary called ‘Murder at the Cottage: The Search of Justice for Sophie’ airs on Sky tonight, who have agreed to cut out the family's interviews.

Mr Sheridan said earlier today he doesn’t really know why the family doesn’t want to be involved.

"I think they saw the footage and thought that it inferred that there was a police hounding of Ian Bailey, and that you know, maybe it raised suspicions that the conclusion reached in the French trial might not have been as sound as it looked.”

“And they probably were upset. You know it’s a very difficult decision for them. They are just not in a good place because they are in grief.”

Mr Sheridan added: “I just don’t know what it would be like, you can imagine yourself. They are stuck in this awful pain.”

It had been reported that the family requested for their parts to be cut as after viewing the documentary they believe Ian Bailey was depicted as a victim.

Ian Bailey, who was arrested twice by gardaí and questioned over the killing of Ms Toscan du Plantier in Cork in 1996, has vehemently protested his innocence.

Nobody has ever been convicted in Irish courts over the murder of the 39-year-old. Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia of the killing by a Paris court in May 2019.

On three occasions, French bids to have Mr Bailey extradited to Paris were rejected by Irish courts.

On RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor Show today, Mr Sheridan was asked if Mr Bailey is “enjoying this notoriety in some kind of weird way.”

“Yes, he probably takes a certain satisfaction from being in the newspapers and on the media and whatever, and then the other side of it is it’s ruined his life. It’s completely destroyed his life,” Mr Sheridan said.

His project has been almost five years in the making. December marks the 25th anniversary of the brutal murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier in west Cork.

The French mother of one was beaten to death as she attempted to flee from an intruder at her isolated holiday home at Toormore outside Schull on December 23 1996.

The savagery of the attack shocked veteran gardaí and left locals living in fear.