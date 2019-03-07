Jason Byrne and Deirdre O'Kane announced as Grand Marshal duo for Dublin St Patrick's Day parade

Jason Byrne and Deirdre O'Kane have been announced as the Grand Marshals for the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin this year.

As this year's theme is storytelling - Scéalaíocht agus Seanchaí - organisers chose the comedic pair for their contributions to Irish comedy and acting, cornerstones of the Irish storytelling tradition.

Deirdre O’Kane. Photo: David Conachy

Both will also appear in the 3Arena on St Patrick's night for a special 'Paddy's Night in Support of Comic Relief'.

Dubliner Jason said it was an honour to be chosen for the role.

"As a child of 1980's Dublin who went to the Parade every year, I'm amazed to be one of this year's Grand Marshals," he said.

"I'm also amazed that the Parade is now actually incredibly good, and whilst I'll miss the floats of my era (a truck carrying freezing Americans followed by a fire brigade and a dog), I can't wait to see this year's mega floats as myself and Dee get to wave at our billions and billions of adoring fans."

Jason Byrne on Ireland's Got Talent

While Deirdre said the announcement has made her 2019.

"I can’t believe I have to share the lovely car with that other eejit but I’m putting a brave face on it.

"I’m a huge Parade fan and experiencing it from the heart of the spectacle will be an incredible honour.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial ring added: "Storytelling is part of what we are, and it is so fitting to have Jason and Deirdre as our Grand Marshals for this year’s Parade. They are both outgoing entertainers who bring life, fun and our unique Irishness to their vast repertoire of stories."

Online Editors