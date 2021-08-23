Jail move for cartel killer Jonathan Keogh after death threat to prison officer

Kinahan cartel killer Jonathan Keogh has been moved out of Portlaoise Prison after he threatened the life of a prison officer inside the maximum-security jail.

Keogh, who is serving life for the murder of Gareth Hutch, made the threat against the officer in a face-to-face stand-off on the prison’s A-block.

Keogh, who has been at the centre of a number of incidents involving both staff and other inmates since being moved to Portlaoise, is understood to have said to the officer: “If you don’t get off my back, I will kill you.”

It’s understood that in the wake of the officer reporting the threat, an internal disciplinary probe was carried out and Keogh has been subjected to P19 disciplinary proceedings.

A decision was later taken to move Keogh from Portlaoise to the midlands in a bid to stem his growing influence inside the maximum-security-prison.

A source said: “Keogh is an extremely negative influence and was refusing to follow directions.

“He had received a separate P19 the previous day for inciting other inmates to ignore staff.”

The source said on the day Keogh issued the threat he was again ignoring the officer’s directions, before warning him: “If you don’t get off my back, I will kill you.”

The source said Keogh was subsequently disciplined and the matter forwarded for investigation by gardaí in Portlaoise.

Keogh is understood to have been quizzed by detectives in May before being moved from Portlaoise Prison to the midlands later in the month.

The source said Keogh’s threat to the prison officer was witnessed by a number of other officers and said the officer in question has been on sick leave ever since and has had to take security advice from gardaí.

The source said since Keogh has moved to the midlands he has aligned himself with the McCarthy-Dundon faction in that prison.

They said Keogh is now regarded as one of the most serious cartel players within the system.

“Keogh and his associates seek to control every prison they are in.

“In Mountjoy, it was him, Barry Doyle (serving life for the mistaken identity killing of innocent rugby captain Shane Geoghegan) and Davin Flynn (an arsonist and childhood pal of Christy Kinahan).

“In Portlaoise, it was him, Eamon Cumberton (serving life for the murder of Michael Barr) and Freddie Thompson (serving life for the murder of Daithí Douglas). Wherever they go, inmates gravitate towards them and before long they are running things.

“The cartel has a presence in every jail now … not just Mountjoy.”

Keogh is serving life for the murder of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s nephew Gareth Hutch.

The 36-year-old fired the fatal shots that killed Hutch (36) as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016.

Keogh, Thompson and Cumberton were moved to A-block in Portlaoise in March of 2018 after concerns arose in the Dublin prison in relation to the degree of control the cartel gang was exerting on inmates in the prison.

After arriving in Portlaoise, Keogh engaged in a dirty protest before abandoning it in favour of a hunger strike which he maintained for six days.

He later brought a High Court challenge against his transfer from Mountjoy to Portlaoise.

He claimed he had not been given any reason for his transfer and feared for his safety in Portlaoise.

He also claimed the transfer has caused him difficulties, including that he had received no visits since his move from Mountjoy and in relation to seeing his counsel and solicitor in advance of his trial for the murder of Gareth Hutch.

The source said even while Keogh was engaging in this legal fight in the High Court, he and the newly arrived cartel inmates were flexing their muscles in their new surroundings.

After Keogh’s arrival, he clashed with recently freed gang-boss Brian Rattigan.

“Rattigan had been in Portlaoise a long time and had things running just the way he liked them,” a source said.

“The arrival of the cartel inmates didn’t sit well with him and, on one occasion, Keogh’s attempts to assert control in the jail led to a stand-off between him and Keogh.”

Although Rattigan and Thompson, the two main players in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, publicly put their enmity aside so Thompson could be moved off protection in the prison, its understood Rattigan and Keogh remained hostile to each other up until Rattigan’s release.