'I've slept in every hospital corner, caring for my son'

When writing it, little did Jennifer Carroll MacNeill realise she would soon be embarking on her own legal journey to ensure her child is cared for into the future.

Her four-year-old son, James, has epilepsy arising from a brain injury.

The family's claim the brain injury occurred in the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street is the subject of legal action as she sues the hospital.

"Lots of families have epilepsy in their family and they will know that it's very difficult and unpredictable, that there's a lot of medication management and a lot of hospital engagement," she says.

"And it impacts on a family and we all just get on with it, of course, but it is a long-term and serious illness and it has life-limiting implications in lots of different ways.

"I have had to already begin a litigation process to make sure that he will be okay in the long run. And that's something that will probably take the guts of a decade because I don't know how he's going to be over time," she adds.

She is cautious about her son's privacy so doesn't go into too much detail.

"He was doing well over the summer and has had a difficult few months," she says. "So it's unpredictable. There's nothing more difficult to understand than the brain and how it develops. So I don't know what his needs will continue to be."

The 39-year-old is a councillor, barrister, author, legal academic and former policy adviser.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is now working with the Master of Holles Street, Shane Higgins, on training staff on communicating with patients, especially when things go wrong.

"I accept that accidents and negligence, that it happens and that it can happen. But how you are then treated, how you are then communicated with is so important. Women going into maternity hospitals, there will be nothing more significant in their lives, whether it's giving birth to their first child, whether it's the end of a very sad pregnancy, whether it's losing a child, that experience will stick with them forever.

"I have agreed to be somebody who will talk to doctors, new doctors and new staff as an advocate for how people are communicated with," she says.

"I'm happy to do that because it's something constructive to come out of my experience there. I'd like it to not happen to anybody else medically, but I'd also like to think that people were treated with a great deal more honesty and care and in a much better way holistically."

After a turbulent few years for the family, she is turning her attention to becoming a TD as a Fine Gael candidate in Dun Laoghaire.

It's helpful to have a rugby legend canvassing with her.

She says men on doorsteps are often more intrigued to talk to her husband, Hugo MacNeill. Arguably Ireland's greatest ever full-back in attack, 'Supermac' was a pivotal member of the 1982 and 1985 Triple Crown-winning teams.

During the local elections, a who's who of 1980s Irish international rugby, including Ciaran Fitzgerald, Philip Matthews and Ollie Campbell, turned out to support her at a kids' training session at Seapoint Rugby Club.

"You want to see Franno [Neil Francis] taking a penalty. He actually did quite well. Fergus [Slattery] wasn't quite as sharp. But you know rugby is a big part of life in Dun Laoghaire."

Hugo MacNeill is also head of Goldman Sachs' investment banking business in Ireland.

The couple met when she was delivering a legal talk.

"I met him out in UCD. I didn't know who he was or anything. I met my dad that evening and I said: 'I met this fella today, Hugo O'Neill.' And my dad goes: 'It's Hugh MacNeill, Jennifer.' And I said: 'Well, whatever, I think he fancies me.' And my dad goes: 'Don't be ridiculous, Jennifer, that's Hugh MacNeill'."

They were married in 2010. She says the age gap of 22 years doesn't bother her.

"At my wedding, Hugo's brother told a great story about how they were all excited when Hugo started playing for Ireland in that season of 1980-81.

"And he turned around very dryly and said: 'Of course, 1980 was a very exciting year for another family as the Carrolls welcomed their beautiful baby daughter into the world'," she says.

"If you're ever trying to name the age gap, there you go. But honestly, I haven't given it two thoughts."

She grew up in west Dublin, working in her father's newsagents and B&B.

"I came from a background of financial insecurity. I think that informs every part of me."

She now lives in affluent Killiney, from where she launched her political career in May, getting elected to Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Now she's running for the Dail as Fine Gael replacement for swing-gate compensation case TD Maria Bailey. Carroll MacNeill reveals she was put on standby for a Dail run at some stage by the party several months before Maria Bailey's removal as a candidate.

"Fine Gael headquarters contacted me in the summer and asked me to turn my mind to running [for the Dail] in the future," she says.

She says Maria Bailey was helpful to her in the early stages of her local election campaign. She contacted the TD in the week of the local elections when the case emerged in the public domain "and said it was an issue".

And she commiserated with Maria Bailey at the funeral of her father, John Bailey.

"I have a lot of sympathy for Maria. She has been the subject of an awful lot of social media abuse. She's had a hard time," she says.

Carroll MacNeill says she was not involved in or aware of the local constituency heaves against Bailey.

She holds back from criticising the swing claim.

"As a lawyer, you know, I prefer to know all the facts."

After working as Enda Kenny's legal adviser in opposition, she went on to become a ministerial policy adviser to Frances Fitzgerald, Alan Shatter and Eoghan Murphy.

She speaks highly of all three, whom she says have different strengths, and staunchly defends Eoghan Murphy's record as housing minister, describing him as hard working and well researched. She hails Enda Kenny's term in office and says his good humour was vital to breaking tensions.

"Did I ever see Enda in a bad mood? Maybe once. I'm not telling you... I remember the day that... No, some other time."

Her son's illness makes her a frequent visitor to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

"There are very few corners of Crumlin that I haven't either slept in or tried to sleep in," she says.

She praises the staff, but laments the outdated facilities. A small bugbear is a poster about the amount of sugar in foods beside a vending machine that sells chocolate bars.

"It drives me bananas every time I see it. Come on, guys. Where am I gonna get some natural yogurt or anything for my kid?" she says.

She recalls the first time she and Hugo walked into the hospital.

"We looked at each other and we knew just instinctively that we were at the beginning of a long process there. And that's something that I suppose you don't expect. Nobody expected.

"I carry that with me and an understanding of what that feels like to be in paediatric hospitals."

