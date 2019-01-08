THE mother of a young boy who met Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, has said that she had never seen her son as happy before.

'I've never seen my son so happy' - mum of Irish boy who met Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson through Make-A-Wish

PJ Larkin was diagnosed in April 2017 with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or in soft tissue, when he was aged just seven.

After undergoing gruelling treatment, the youngster, who is from Co Kildare, is now thankfully in remission.

Following his treatment, the brave nine-year-old's dreams came true recently when he came face-to-face with his own hero, semi-retired WWE star Johnson.

PJ (9) from Kildare is living with Ewing's sarcoma and recently had his wish to meet Dwayne Johnson granted! Check out the video below to see PJ meet his idol. Many thanks to @TheRock for granting PJ’s wish! #MagicalMonday https://t.co/F0PXPW2fFP via @YouTube — Make-A-Wish Ireland (@MakeAWish_ie) January 7, 2019

PJ's mum Tanya told Independent.ie: "He was always mad into wrestling, he was PJ a big fan of Dwayne and then when he started doing his films that was it, PJ was mad about him.

"When Make-A-Wish came up he straight away said he wanted to meet Dwayne if he could but we didn't think meeting Dwayne would actually happen, we thought it was way too far-fetched.

"We were saying to him maybe he could do something like go to Disneyland instead but he was adamant he'd hold out for Dwayne."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an organisation which aims to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening conditions and last month they helped PJ to meet his icon.

Tanya and PJ with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Alongside two other children, Cameron (11) and Lucy (6), PJ got to meet Johnson on the set of his new film, Fast & Furious spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

Tanya recalls: "We got a call through Make-A-Wish in December saying that Dwayne was over in London filming and he was happy to meet the kids so would we go over.

"They just set everything up, I was shocked, I still can't believe it happened.

"We flew over to London on December 10 and spent the entire of the next day with Dwayne on the set.

"Dwayne is so down-to-earth, he treated the kids like absolutely royalty, he seemed like the nicest guy and was the exact same as he comes across in interviews.

"He was in awe of the children, it was amazing, they were his number one priority."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has released a heart-warming video of The Baywatch star's day with his young fans.

"We are on the set of Hobbs & Shaw and it's a very special day," 'The Rock' said as he arrived.

"We have some very special visitors on set and I've been waiting a very long time to meet them."

Speaking to the children, he continued; "We are lucky enough to play heroes, but these are the real-life heroes."

'The Rock' showered the three children with gifts, including sweaters, hats, headphones, shirts - and even a batch of his "special signature chocolate cookies".

And when PJ declared he "didn't have an Xbox" for the year's supply of video games, 'The Rock' returned with Xboxes for the three children.

"I got these made for you, I told them I was going to meet some really cool kids," he said.

The clip has gone viral since it was shared online and Tanya joked that PJ is coping well with his newfound fame.

"We can't believe it, there's been a huge reaction to the video, he's like a little celebrity in the town.

"Seriously though after everything that he's been through over the past couple of years, he absolutely deserved for this treat to happen.

"I've honestly never seen him so happy and can't thank Make-A-Wish or Dwayne Johnson enough," Tanya noted.

"After such a bad year-and-a-half, here it was such an emotional rollercoaster it's amazing to see him so full of strength and energy, now all I want is for him to make a full recovery."

If you wish to get involved or donate to the Make-A-Wish Ireland foundation, click here.

