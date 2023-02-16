‘I’ve had to borrow money to pay for my son’s creche’ – workers stage sit-in at hotel in row over unpaid wages

Andrew Brady has had to borrow money to send his two-year old son to creche and keep up with a car loan because he hasn’t been paid for weeks.

But he’s not the worst case among his colleagues who work at the Nuremore Hotel and Country Club in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, he says.

There were layoffs when the landmark hotel closed last month for renovation work, but staff say no work has taken place. Since then, unease has spread about its future. Rumours have circulated that it may close or become an accommodation centre for asylum seekers. There have been protests.

“It’s the younger brother that I’m supposed to be a role model for that I’ve had to borrow from,” he said.

“You’re just sick and tired of waiting for money. I’m lucky my partner’s working but we’re scraping by at the moment with the shopping.

“You wouldn’t put anyone in the situation I’m in but there are people who are a lot worse than I am, with a lot more kids and mortgages. It’s just gone too far at this stage. Someone needs to step in and take action. We need help.” He says he is owed close to €2,000.

“On Monday, it was no-show again, and we were told we would be paid today, but by the looks of it, it’s not coming in.”

He speaks fondly of the hotel where his brother and sister also work, his mother and father met, and the Irish soccer team stayed during the Jack Charlton era.

The plan was for the leisure centre and golf course to stay open, he says, but they have since shut.

He still makes the journey from his home in Magheracloone, not far up the road.

Instead of his usual job as a greenkeeper on the hotel’s expansive golf course, he has resorted to a sit-in with his co-workers to pile pressure on its owner to pay up.

Around eight of them gathered again yesterday in the cold and empty reception area.

They spoke about how they might draw attention to the precarious existence they have become used to since before Christmas. There have been promises of payments, they say. Hopes would be built up, but followed quickly by disappointment when nothing would land in their bank accounts.

It’s not what you would expect in a tight labour market in a booming economy.

Siptu said the workers and their families had been treated in a “despicable way” last week. It demanded payment of outstanding wages and clarification on the hotel’s future after management abruptly posted on social media statement that the leisure centre would close.

John Regan, Siptu sector organiser, said the owner needed to do the decent thing and declare in writing to the relevant minister that the hotel was not going to reopen at the end of the 12-week temporary layoff on which most of the workforce was placed.

“What we may have going on here is some sort of sham of a layoffs process aimed at getting the State to pay for these workers’ redundancy entitlements,” he said.

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin TD for Cavan Monaghan, recently described to the Dáil how the hotel was an important part of south Monaghan’s tourism industry and local economy.

It was bought by Kai Dai, a Chinese entrepreneur, in 2018. Mr Carthy described him as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the State’s ‘golden visas’ Immigrant Investor Programme.

“Serious issues” had arisen at the hotel, he said.

On numerous occasions, employees were not paid for several weeks, and on January 1 most of them were laid off.

He said this was ostensibly for renovation work to be carried out. “But there’s been no evidence of any works commencing” he said.

The leisure centre closed because the company did not pay its energy bills, he alleged, adding that there are widespread local concerns regarding the hotel’s future use.

He claimed the Immigrant Investor Programme was supposed to bring a benefit to the State, but could in this case actually result in a large layoff.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he was not sure of the specifics but would look into it.

Mr Carthy recently wrote to Mr Dai. It is understood his response acknowledged there have been cash-flow issues.

The correspondence indicated there were no plans to use the hotel for a difference purpose and that it would reopen after the refurbishment.

It is believed the owner wants to broaden its appeal and attract international clientele. Unfortunately, a specific timeline was not given.

Management at the Nuremore Hotel did not respond to a request for comment.