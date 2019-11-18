'I've been called a n****r and a monkey' - RTE presenter Zainab Boladale tells of abuse by racist trolls

Zainab Boladale, who was born in Nigeria and moved to Co Clare when she was just four years-old, has spoken about some of her experiences, including a man asking to buy her hair and telling her she speaks good English.

The Dublin City University graduate started her career with the Irish Independent in 2017. When she was working there she noticed articles that she had written were being shared in racist online forums.

She then started presenting RTE's children's news show News2Day in 2017, when the abuse got worse.

Zainab Boladale

Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTE News at One today, 23-year-old Zainab said: "Back in March 2018, someone sent me screenshots and a link to a racist YouTube page. I clicked the link and they had compiled five minutes of me presenting and lots of comments and the account had 6,000 subscribers - that's 6,000 people who clearly are into racist speech and ideology.

"I could see some really bad comments so I reported it in here (in RTE) and that was dealt with. The account was taken down, but two weeks later it was back up. I thought what can you do and figured it would die down eventually.

"From around March 2018 though until October this year there were five or six videos of me either behind the scenes and taken from my Instagram that I'd shared for my friends, but they were using them to say I was a terrible presenter and should never have been hired.

"I could see some of the comments were like 'n-word this', terrible comments.

"They would also come onto my YouTube channel - when I was in college I would make YouTube videos for a laugh - and they would write big long speeches about how I don't belong here and I shouldn't feel like I'm Irish and just because I speak Irish doesn't mean anything."

Zainab said that the YouTube channel also featured other well-known personalities from minority communities.

The offending YouTube channel was removed in October this year, but she says others still exist.

She posted a series of tweets over the weekend about the racist abuse and she says she wants to highlight the reality of racism in Ireland today.

"I think I was just fed up, I think there were a lot of questions in the media about whether Ireland is racist and I kind of felt irritated that we're having this conversation when it's clear what is and what isn't," Zainab said.

"Why are we debating about how people feel? Whenever people of colour or from minority backgrounds are in the public eye, they undeniably get a lot of racism. It's recurring every few months, you see it all the time."

Zainab, who is now working on the RTE programme Nationwide, said that she has also had some negative comments while on reporting jobs.

"I was out recently in the midlands on a report about direct provision and I think they were questioning whether or not I was Irish.

"When they asked where I was from, I said Clare and they laughed and they asked a second and third time where I'm originally from.

"When I said I was born in Nigeria he said I've great English...

"A while later he asked if he could buy my hair off me, again he said I had 'very good English for a little Nigerian girl'.

"It put a downer on my day, it's tough when you are just doing your job and have these things thrown at you."

Zainab said that she tries to ignore these comments but admitted it does get to her at times.

"You feel helpless and like you just have to accept it as part of being from a minority background in Ireland."

In a statement, Managing Director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs Jon Williams said: "All of us in RTÉ are disgusted that anyone should have to put up with such vile behaviour.

"Zainab's grace and dignity stands in sharp contrast to the cowardice of the bullies who've abused her.

"Sadly, harassment of journalists is nothing new. But we expect the social media companies to act quickly and decisively to protect victims. All of her RTÉ family stand with Zainab and abhor any kind of racism," he added.

Online Editors