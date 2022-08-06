| 19.3°C Dublin

Ivana Bacik: ‘No one would expect Sabina Higgins to leave her views outside the Áras’

Labour leader says reaction to comments was disproportionate 

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has defended Sabina Higgins, stating that she was within her right to express her personal views in a controversial letter calling for ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking about the letter, which was sent to the Irish Times and published on the President's website president.ie before being removed, Ms Bacik said the backlash directed at Ms Higgins was “disproportionate”.

