Ivan Yates interview: Leo has backbone in a crisis, others melt like snow in a ditch

The public relations calamities suffered by a host of high-profile figures including Brian Cowen, Maria Bailey, John Delaney, Beacon hospital CEO Michael Cullen, Pádraig Flynn, Gordon Elliott and the Davy stockbrokers will be dissected in a slideshow presentation for Ivan Yates’s new m edia m asterclasses.

“In the course I will put up photographs of the different outcomes of different people,” Yates says, adding that he will then proceed to inform his paying clientele how things could have turned out better, given the right advice.

For example, he adds, “I have very strong views about the way Phil Hogan handled Golfgate. I honestly believe he should have had one centralised press conference to avoid the drip-drip effect.”

He points to Dominic Cummings as “a textbook case” in how to “defend the indefensible”. Under intense media pressure to resign after breaking Covid guidelines last year, Cummings refused to fall on his sword.

“He said, ‘I am going to have one event and you can keep asking questions for three hours until you punch yourselves out. You might not like the response, you might not agree, but this is my side of the story’ – and that’s how you survive a crisis.”

He lists the other hurdles in the way of those who hope to ride out a public storm: “Is what I have done legal? Tick! Do I have the backing of my boss? Tick!”

Yates draws a comparison between Cummings and racehorse trainer Elliott. The latter had the support of his most important owner, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary, when he caused outrage after being pictured sitting on a dead horse. “Dominic knew Boris had his back. You have got to get your stakeholders onside — the media is always secondary.”

Of the other Golfgate casualties, he says: “Dara Calleary was maybe too nice about it. He melted like snow in a ditch.” He compares Calleary’s response to Leo Varadkar’s after Merriongate: “Leo was absolutely determined not to resign. Determined.

“You can have all the ‘resign Leo’, ‘Leo the leak’ Twitter storms you want, but the first thing about Leo is he has decided he ain’t going nowhere! And if I have a client who attends the course, the first thing I will ask is, do you have the backbone, the balls and the spine to actually just say, ‘Yep, I hear all that criticism but — actually — I’m still staying’? You can’t help people who are dithering in their mind.”

As for the former RTE presenter Sean O’Rourke, who was also caught up in the Golfgate saga, Yates chides: “He did not have the personal resilience to say, ‘I don’t care if people think less of me, I have signed a legal contract and I am sticking to it.’”

A moment later, however, he checks himself: “Maybe, given his role, he could well have said, ‘My standards are such that this falls below them,’ and if you chose to resign that’s OK too.”

“The worst thing,” he says, “is thinking you have the resilience, then trying to swim to the other side of the Amazon, only to realise half-way that you don’t. That’s when you get the worst of the opprobrium and you end up losing your job anyway.”

Yates has plenty of his own experience to call on. He has been through “various sh*t storms” as a government minister. He says he knows how to “take a sh*t show and make the best possible presentation of it”.

He recalls returning to Ireland in 2013 after spending 16 depressed months in Swansea, where he was declared bankrupt after the collapse of his bookmaker firm. Rather than go to ground after that experience, he agreed to be interviewed by Pat Kenny. Preparations went on for “three or four hours”, he says. Two friends – PR heavyweight Nigel Heneghan and businessman Gavin Duffy – prepped him. “It was very emotional and very difficult,” he says. “They rehearsed the nastiest questions, the most awkward diatribe against me. That preparation was pivotal.”

Crisis management is the “sexiest” part of his course, but it covers other topics like managing the media. Yates will charge €1,500 for the day-long class, “but there is the option of paying an extra €450. And for that, I will personally Zoom call you and grill you on a topic of your choice.”

For those who prefer to keep the head down in a crisis, he has some words of warning. Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe might have survived Golfgate, but Yates says: “His entire career will be defined [by the controversy].”

He reckons others may come to regret their decision to go to ground: “Look at Michael Cullen and the Davy stockbrokers. The standard now is, ‘Say nothing, this will pass.’ But your entire legacy is going to be defined by this.”

www.mediamasterclass.ie