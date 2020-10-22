'It's wrong and it's cruel' - Michael Ring says he will not vote for 5km travel ban

Former Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has said he will not vote for “cruel legislation” which he believes to be an attack on rural and older people.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the Fine Gael TD confirmed he will not support new €500 fines for breaching the 5km travel restriction introduced as part of the Government’s second national lockdown.

“It’s wrong and it’s cruel legislation and I’m not voting for it,” Mr Ring said.

“It is an attack on people who have been following the laws all along.” He added.

The Dáil is tomorrow due to vote on legislation making it an offence punishable by fines or imprisonment to breach the new travel ban which will be in place for the next six weeks. Mr Ring told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night he will not vote for the 5km travel ban.

“Confining people to their homes and 5km is an attack on the elderly and an attack on rural Ireland and it is not acceptable to me,” the long serving Mayo TD told Independent.ie.

“This was okay in March and April in fine weather and nice evenings but now with dark evenings people won’t be able to come into towns for a bit of light and they won’t get any fresh air,” he added.

Mr Ring also called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to confirm he needs new powers to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

The former minister was also critical of the HSE and Nphet over this week’s contact tracing debacle which saw people diagnosed with Covid asked to inform their own contacts to restrict their movements.

“The HSE couldn’t do the tracing but now Nphet, which includes people from the HSE, is putting pressure on businesses and the general public when they’re not up to jobs themselves. How are people suppose to have confidence in them?” he added.

Mr Ring also raised concerns about the performance of some of his own government colleagues during the pandemic.

“Some ministers in the Government are going around acting like commentators instead of doing the jobs they should be doing,” he said.

“They are lecturing people on what they should be doing but they can’t even get the HSE to do what they are suppose to do,” he added.

