Concerns were raised today that a badly decomposed fin whale that washed up on Dollymount Strand in north Dublin is the same creature found dead days ago in Dublin Port.

'It's very upsetting' - concerns as decomposed whale washes up on Dublin beach

Pictures taken on the beach this morning and afternoon show the huge whale carcass with a thick white bone protruding from out onto the sand.

Families and couples enjoying a sunny Autumn day at the beach, were distressed by the sight of the dead whale.

And now it is feared the whale could be the very same fin that whale washed up on nearby Bull Island on Saturday, and the same creature towed out to sea last week.

That fin whale - the second largest animal on earth - was spotted by Dublin Port workers and its remains towed out to sea, as it was blocking a shipping lane.

Local people were hopeful the authorities would now step in to remove the whale to prevent it repeatedly washing up on shore.

Green Party Councillor for Clontarf, north Dublin, Donna Cooney told Independent.ie: “It’s very upsetting to see this beautiful young fin whale dead on Dollymount beach.

“Perhaps it was confused by the storm and came in so close to Dublin Port only to die.

“I will be contacting Dublin City Council to dispose of the whale. Also I’ve contacted the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to inform them.

“It’s very sad and maybe a sign of more deaths due to climate change and more extreme weather.”

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group couldn’t be contacted today but the Coastguard did confirm a whale had washed up on Bull Island yesterday, though it had no reports of a whale being found today.

Online Editors