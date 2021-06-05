FOR many, normality will resume on Monday – social lives can return and we can meet for a drink or sit down to a meal as pubs and restaurants reopen.

For others, Monday is that bit more important as it ends a period of exile of sorts.

While fitness fanatics will still enjoy an evening out in their local or a slap-up dinner, it’s the return to the sanctuary of the free weights section of the gym floor or an opportunity to punch away their worries on the heavy bag that really excites.

Fitness centres across the country welcome back their members on Monday, and Independent.ie caught up with some clubs and trainers to get a peek at what to expect as we finally emerge from the clutches of lockdown.

Headon Boxing Academy (Grand Canal Dock – Marian – Sandyford)

Paddy and Sean Headon are Dublin twins whose Headon Boxing Academy centres were thriving pre-Covid. Not long into the business, but already a success, things came to a shuddering halt when the pandemic struck.

They swiftly moved online during the first lockdown, proving a big hit with members – albeit temporary – as they established a full week’s timetable that consisted of a variety of classes.

Since Christmas, thanks to a loyal membership base and innovative ideas, they have remained busy, but for the twins and their members, Monday signals a return to more than normality.

“The uncertainty and the length of this latest lockdown has really been the most challenging period for us as a business,” Paddy says.

“That said, we have a loyal and supportive membership base and they have continued to participate with our online content and workouts, but we have tried to think outside the box to keep people engaged as a community.

“We try to ensure that our members are taking care of the mental as well as the physical side of things and we found that some of our members really struggled first time around.

“So we were really focused on keeping as many people together, through a community manager, who kept our members engaged with the likes of virtual cook-alongs with a chef friend of ours to give our members the tools to stay on top of their nutrition as well as bringing in some motivational speakers.

“It was all geared toward ensuring people stay engaged and together, particularly when sometimes they lost a little bit of their motivation and maybe felt a bit isolated.”

Classes at the Headon Boxing Academy provide a fantastic physical workout, but what we found was that the mind remains engaged throughout.

With boxing there is a relationship between body and mind, through combinations, footwork and coordination.

The rewards are physical, of course, yet there is more to it – it becomes habitual outside of the gym or the classes.

Don’t be surprised – if you take up boxing with the Headon boys – to find yourself throwing shadow boxing combinations down the local Spar, and certainly don’t be surprised if you find yourself regaining a spring in your step.

Thomas Buckley (Greystones – Clondalkin)

Instagram: @trained_by_tommy_pt

Clondalkin’s Thomas Buckley has come full circle and adapted for his clients over the past six months, moving from the gym floor to the online space to putting on socially-distanced sessions in the gym car park.

He openly admits to having struggled with his own mental health through periods of lockdown.

Just as he was branching out on his own, having built up a network of clients, it was taken from him.

After a low period, he made the decision to employ his methods to train himself, body and mind, before branching back into online personal training, online group sessions and finally to outdoor workouts.

“I really struggled, but after kicking myself into gear I took a leap to go out on my own, set up my business and impart to others what I have worked so hard to learn myself,” he says.

“To be able to express to others what has helped transform my own life has really been a huge help to me and has given me such an appreciation of things.

“The great reward for me is to be able to challenge clients.

“As cliched as it may sound, that smile that comes at the end of a session is what drives me – just as much as the scowl that greets me as I push with that last burpee.

“Fitness has helped me take care of my own mental wellbeing, and I’m delighted to be able to help people along that same path.

“I was sitting at home on the PUP, going nowhere in this industry, but decided to do something about that and things have been great since.

“My lockdown bootcamp classes are flying, and my clients are excited to get back indoors and on to the gym floor where they can take that next step on their fitness journey.”

Thomas provides a slightly alternative approach with his clients, incorporating breathing techniques and as meditation, but all the while sticking to core ideals of working hard, eating right and seeing results.

Advocating the likes of a “cheat meal”, he places as much emphasis on the mind being happy in order for the body to experience results – and it shows.

He is in training with Ireland’s Mr Universe Lock Gannon and is weeks from competing in his first bodybuilding competition.

“It’s natural bodybuilding, which is important to me,” he says. “I never thought this would be a thing, but having that target has given me a purpose and has helped me so much.

“And I bring all of that into my work. Hopefully it shows.”

Lee Doherty (Tallaght)

Instagram: @leedohertyfitness

Lee and the rest of the team in Westpark Fitness, Tallaght, have been busy prepping for the return of clients.

Having adapted the gym after the first lockdown, Westpark has been ready to welcome people back. For Lee, re-establishing a routine has been very important.

“We can’t wait to open the doors again, get people back training and hopefully we’ll have our classes back up and running in July,” he says.

“On a personal level, I have launched my own service on the TrueCoach smartphone app and have been getting some great feedback from it.

“Through that I have filmed every exercise using the equipment in Westpark and have personalised every training programme to each individual client, whether they’re looking to slim down, build muscle, whatever they’re looking to achieve.

“It’s tailored to each individual and it remains hands-on, but it was important to me that it was an affordable option for people returning to training.”

Lee was intent throughout the enforced time away from the gym to broaden his skill set and his fitness knowledge.

“It’s important for me to be the best trainer I can be, to have that drive back and to have that knowledge to be able to pass on to clients,” he says.

“They’ve been long enough away from the gym, so they’ll be hoping and expecting the best service on their return.”