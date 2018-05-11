HEARTWARMING tributes have been paid to a "amazing" young girl who passed away just days after she met her idol, popstar Ed Sheeran.

'It’s truly tragic' - Tributes paid to girl (11) who died days after meeting idol Ed Sheeran

Aoibhe O’Connor (11), from Mogeely in East Cork, is understood to have died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a minor fall.

The young girl was born with mucolipidosis, an extremely rare and progressively debilitating disorder. She was understood to have been the only person in Ireland living with the fatal condition. “It’s truly tragic what has happened here, my sympathies to the family, my thoughts are with them at this very difficult time, it is so difficult to lose a child” said local councillor Michael Hegarty.

Aoibhe’s passing comes only days after her dream of meeting Ed Sheeran came true last Friday. The super-fan can be seen smiling ear-to-ear next to the “Galway Girl” singer during their meet and greet, which was orchestrated by Cork’s 96fm breakfast presenter KC.

Aoibhe was a QueenBee ambassador for the childrens’ national ambulance service, Bumbleance. The charity’s co-founder paid tribute to the “amazing young lady” last night.

“I am personally shocked and very sad," he said. "I know what it’s like to lose a child. There are just no words. “She was a powerful little package, full of laughter and joy. I have reached out to her parents and family to tell them that we are here to provide whatever support we can as they prepare for that lonely walk with their child.”

Aoibhe is survived by her parents, John and Emma; by her sisters Lauren and Megan and her grandparents.

She will be buried on Sunday after 11am requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Killeagh.

