A MAN in his fifties drowned this evening after he fell into the water while fishing.

'It's tragic, he was doing something he loved on a beautiful day and lost his life' - fisherman (50s) drowns in Irish river

It's understood that the deceased man was fishing for salmon on the River Moy close to Foxford in Co. Mayo when he apparently lost his footing on the river bank and fell in.

His body has since been recovered and was brought to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar, where a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow. Other anglers in the area were unable to save the fisherman, who was to be from the area.

The tragedy occurred close to Foxford Bridge. A source said that locals there are shocked after hearing the tragic news.

He said: "The whole area is just numb with grief, it's terrible. "He had four children and both himself and his wife are from well-respected families.

"He was a keen and experienced fisherman."

Local councillor Gerry Ginty said there have been a number of tragedies involving the river in recent times. The independent representative told Independent.ie: "I saw the rescue helicopter flying towards the river at around 5pm and that's usually a very bad sign.

"Unfortunately there have been a number of tragic incidents at the River Moy in recent times, it's becoming all too common.

"The river is Ballina's pride and joy but it can also be at the centre of devastation.

"Of course my sympathies would go out to the man's family and friends as you would never want anyone to het this kind of news." Cllr Annie May Reape said that the area is popular at this time of year for salmon fishing.

"It's tragic to hear that someone was out doing what they enjoy on a beautiful day like today and then something like this happened. "I would like to extend my condolences to the people who knew him," Cllr Reape said.

