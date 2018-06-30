A Cork man has been running his business from his car on a main street, to access faster broadband than what he has at home.

'It's taken its toll' - Meet the man forced to run his business from a car due to poor broadband in rural Ireland

Daniel Carey, managing director of LIKE Communications Ltd, says he has been left with no option but to travel from his home in Sandycove and park on the main street in Kinsale to access the internet.

Daniel, who offers social media and marketing services through the company, says the situation has been going on for the last two years.

"It's a bad situation. We're around two miles outside Kinsale and there's about 72 houses here in Sandycove, it's not like it's a completely remote area," Daniel told Independent.ie.

"I started holding the phone over my head to get internet at home, but it just wasn't possible for running a business."

Daniel claims the poor broadband connection is having an effect on both his business and personal life. He frequently sees his neighbours parked on the street in similar situations.

"It's a seven-minute drive but it's taking nearly half an hour by the time I drive in, find parking and get set up. You're always watching the clock in case your laptop or phone battery is about to die. It's desperately tiring, I must be adding on an extra 30km just for WiFi.

"Most people who work for themselves can work 9-5 and call it a day, but when I get home, I could have to leave if a client needs an urgent response to an email. Skype is the worst, it's beyond workable for clients.

"My neighbours and I, we often see each other parked on main street and wave over, because we're all trying to get a better internet connection."

Last Christmas, Daniel says he often had to sleep in the company office in Cork because he couldn't commit to providing services without a strong internet connection.

"In November and December, I slept in the office 4 or 5 days a week. I have two children and I've missed countless bedtime stories over the last two years. It's taken a toll on family life," he said.

To access the internet at his home in Sandycove, Daniel says he has to dial out on their telephone first instead of an instant connection.

Daniels claims that himself and his neighbours sought help from the council last year, and were told developments would be made in June, but this has now been pushed back until later this year.

"We've gotten empathy from the community but it's two years on and nothing has been done, it's frustrating for locals and business owners alike.

"We have pleaded, we have picketed and still nothing. Something needs to be done."

Independent.ie has contacted Cork County Council for comment.

