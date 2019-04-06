A woman who died in a road traffic collision in Co Meath overnight has been named locally as Ann (Ena) Tobin, sister of Meath footballer Seán Tobin.

'It's something you don't dream about' - community 'devastated' as mother-of-two who died in road collision named locally

Ms Tobin, who was in her 30s, died following a collision with a van at Lobinstown in Navan shortly after 9pm on Friday night.

The young mother was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the van was uninjured.

In a mark of respect for the family, all games in Ena’s local GAA club, to whom she was a loyal supporter, were cancelled this weekend.

Chairman of the club, Jim Lane, said that the community is distraught.

“We’re still coming to terms with the shock,” he said.

“We heard last night, and our thoughts are with the family at the moment. They have been great supporters of Simonstown. Seán is a footballer with the Meath team at present and he is a very important member of our own senior team who were supposed to play our local neighbours today.

“We are completely devastated here. The family is very much connected with Simonstown. Ena’s mother is associated with Simonstown a lifetime. We wish her family and her extended family huge sympathies but it will be a very small token against what has happened now.

“It’s something you don’t dream about. I want to emphasise that our thoughts are with the family and the extended family.”

Tommy Reilly, Fianna Fáil councillor for Navan paid his respects to Ann and her family, who he said have been through tragedy as a family already. Ann’s father Paddy died in 2013 at 61, 10 months after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

“She’s from Navan originally. I would have known her Dad and her Mam very well,” he said.

“Their father, who played football from Cavan, Paddy Tobin died about five or six years back as a young enough man. I would often have a chat with her mother, a great woman. It’s a shocking tragedy on the family.

“She has a partner Roy, a sister Sonya and a brother Seán. It’s an awful tragedy. I feel so sorry for her family, for the poor mother in particular.”

The road at the scene has reopened after Garda Forensic Collision Investigators underwent an examination of the crash site.

Online Editors