'It's really hard' - widow devastated as HSE sends late husband results of Covid test taken after his death

A woman has said she was devastated to receive a letter addressed to her late husband informing him of his negative Covid-19 test results, despite him receiving the test after his death.

Aisling O’Donoghue has said that while checking her post on Monday morning a letter was sent from the HSE addressed to her deceased husband Neal (42).

It is not yet known what caused the father-of-two's tragic death at their home in Dublin last month.

Current health advice states that any deceased person receiving a post-mortem needs to be tested for Covid-19 for the safety of the doctors.

Aisling has said it was upsetting that the results of the test that was carried out after his passing was addressed to him as if he was still alive and doesn't want this to happen to other grieving families.

She added that she can’t understand why there wasn’t a label affixed to her late husband’s Covid test stating that he was deceased.

Instead, the letter that came in her door containing the results were addressed to Neal and said: “Private and Confidential, for the Addressee Only".

“The lack of attention to detail doesn't give you a lot of confidence. It's just another hard thing to deal with,” Aisling told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline.

“The letter is taking it that he is alive and that he’s going to be receiving these test results. The other thing that I’ll say is that they’ve taken a month.

“So if they’re assuming that he’s alive they’ve taken a while for a test result to come back, never mind that he isn’t alive.

“On a couple of levels it’s hard. It’s really, really hard.”

Aisling said she understands that people are just doing their jobs and that they are under pressure, but that attention to detail when it comes to coronavirus will determine “how successful we’re going to be in getting through this”.

A spokesperson for the HSE told Independent.ie: "The HSE would like to express its sincere condolences to the family at this very difficult time.

"While we cannot discuss someone’s circumstances with you, as these are private and confidential, we can say that we are aware of this case and an investigation is underway to examine the circumstances around this matter."

Online Editors