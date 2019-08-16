'It’s pretty bad' - UFC boss Dana White reacts to video of Conor McGregor's alleged assault

UFC president Dana White has admitted that he knew about Conor McGregor’s alleged assault on a Dublin pub-goer for months.

Speaking on the Jim Rome Show - a syndicated radio sport talk show in the US – Mr White said: “That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad.”

“I don’t know the context of it. I don’t know the entire story, but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face,” he told the CBS talk show host, adding he wasn’t aware of all of the details until CCTV footage of the alleged incident was broadcast this week by the American showbiz website TMZ.

“I just knew it happened,” he said.

McGregor, a multimillionaire UFC star from Crumlin, is now facing possible charges over the alleged incident at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on April 6. He voluntarily appeared at the Sundrive Road Garda Station accompanied by a legal representative in May to discuss the allegations.

A file has since been prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will determine if any charges are to be laid.

The CCTV footage shows the fighter (31) entering the pub and ordering a bottle of his own brand whiskey, known as ‘Proper 12’.

UFC president Dana White

He is then seen handing out drinks to men at the bar and placing a glass in front of an older man sitting at the bar. The man puts the empty glass back on the bar, but Mr McGregor then puts the glass back in front of him. The man responds by returning the glass to the bar.

Words are exchanged between the man and the fighter before Mr McGregor allegedly punches the older man in the head as he turns his face away from him.

Mr McGregor is then seen being escorted out of the pub by two of his minders while the man remains seated at the bar

Mr White, however, did not appear to be surprised by the alleged incident that has been widely condemned as “a cheap shot.”

“When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something,” he told the radio show.

“What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides ‘Alright, this isn’t worth it. Enough is enough, I need to stop doing this?”

Online Editors