| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It's only my luck it would land on the same weekend' - GAA footballer celebrates match win hours after wedding

Monaghan footballer scores seven points after being flown to crucial match one day after getting married

Caithriona McConnell touches down. Photo: @jeromequinn Expand
Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne ahead of the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand
Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne during the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand
Caithriona McConnell arrives for her club's crucial tie Expand

Close

Caithriona McConnell touches down. Photo: @jeromequinn

Caithriona McConnell touches down. Photo: @jeromequinn

Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne ahead of the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne ahead of the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne during the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne during the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Caithriona McConnell arrives for her club's crucial tie

Caithriona McConnell arrives for her club's crucial tie

/

Caithriona McConnell touches down. Photo: @jeromequinn

Allison Bray

It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Monaghan footballer Cathriona McConnell, who helped fire her team to the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final after touching down at the semi-final in a helicopter hours after she had tied the knot.

It’s only my luck it (the match) would land on the same weekend,” she said as she finally got a chance to let her hair down at her wedding reception at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan last night.

Tonight they’ll really be celebrating. “The champagne will be flowing

Related topics

More On Monaghan news

Most Watched

Privacy