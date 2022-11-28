'It's only my luck it would land on the same weekend' - GAA footballer celebrates match win hours after wedding

It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Monaghan footballer Cathriona McConnell, who helped fire her team to the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final after touching down at the semi-final in a helicopter hours after she had tied the knot.

“It’s only my luck it (the match) would land on the same weekend,” she said as she finally got a chance to let her hair down at her wedding reception at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan last night.

She had been planning the nuptials for over a year but never imagined the two dates would clash on the same weekend.

The 32-year-old made history after arriving at her club's home ground via helicopter.

Expand Close Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne ahead of the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne ahead of the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

She was instrumental in securing a final spot for Donaghmoyne at Croke Park yesterday, after they cruised to victory on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-7 against Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes.

After tying the knot with her husband Darren Murnaghan on Saturday, she traded in her wedding finery for her football kit and scored an impressive seven points against Crokes yesterday.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night as the post-match, post-wedding party got under way, Cathriona said: “The form’s good.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be getting to Croke Park.

Expand Close Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne during the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathriona McConnell of Donaghmoyne during the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final match between Donaghmoyne and Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

“We’re just getting the party going. Tonight they’ll really be celebrating.

“The champagne will be flowing tonight.”

Donaghmoyne manager Francie Coleman paid tribute to his player.

“Fair play to Tina, she got married yesterday and landed in a helicopter an hour before the game.

Expand Close Caithriona McConnell arrives for her club's crucial tie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caithriona McConnell arrives for her club's crucial tie

“She scored some mighty points and she’s doing that as long as I can remember. She kept us in games all down through the years and we’re delighted for her.”

Her teammates were also on hand to cheer her on and off the pitch, as most of them had attended the wedding.

They were more than happy to have another reason to celebrate as they resumed the wedding celebrations last night.