‘It’s now more now than ever that you need people, especially white people, to also step up and do the right thing’

Ed Randolph came to Ireland in the 1980s to pursue his love of basketball. Photo: Sportsfile

ED RANDOLPH is not surprised incidents of racism are on the rise in Ireland and has pointed to the influence here of what happens in the US.

Mr Randolph, father of Ireland international goalkeeper Darren Randolph, is originally from Florida and was a prominent basketball player in Ireland in the 1980s. He is now a basketball coach and physical education teacher in St Josephs of Cluny, in Killiney, Dublin.

He was speaking to independent.ie after a report by the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) stated people were reporting an increase in assaults and verbal attacks during the pandemic.

Mr Randolph said he is “not surprised” there is an increase in racist behaviour in Ireland.

“With the world changing and becoming more of a global network with social media, television, radio, people are aware of what’s going on in other countries – the increase in nationalist groups, or far right groups right now, to the former president of the United States”, he said.

“Here in Ireland, people are reading about what’s going on in America.

“There was a bit of an acceptance, and once you allow that kind of acceptance, especially if it’s coming from someone in power, then it’s very easy for other people to come out of the closet.

“I think it’s always sort of been there. Everyone has their prejudice or dislikes for whatever reasons.”

He said it has “always been a continued struggle for black people to actually live in peace and live in harmony".

“The Irish have a relationship pretty close with black Americans which kind of stops with the colour of your skin”, said Mr Randolph, who described a correlation between black Americans and slavery, with the Irish oppressed by the UK during the Great Famine.



He said “it’s a continuous struggle to do the right thing” when it comes to speaking out against racism.

“It’s now more now than ever that you need people, especially white people, to also step up and do the right thing, say the right thing, as opposed to just exist and say, ‘well it doesn’t affect me’,” he said.

“Don’t wait for a George Floyd incident, because before George Floyd in America there was Rodney King. There were countless atrocities against people of colour.

“In Ireland it’s trying to continue to educate kids at a young age. When they say or hear things, they’re only repeating what they hear on television or in a movie.”

Mr Randolph moved to Ireland in the late 1980s when he signed for Sporting Belfast. As a six-foot-five black man in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles, he was mistaken for a British Soldier.

He went on to play for clubs all over the country and said the biggest change now in Ireland “is that you have more people of colour and people from different countries here now”.

“There is going to be a need for people in power – politicians, the gardaí – to actually be aware of that,” he said.

As to why there has been an increase in people reporting racist crimes, Mr Randolph said it is “without a doubt the Black Lives movement – people have jumped on board and are speaking out against it now”.

He added: “In a small way it’s a good thing, because it starts the conversation.

“It gives white people a chance to think, ‘wow, I never thought about that lady who’s Nigerian waiting at the bus stop and she’s trying to get her pram on the bus and the bus driver moves on’.

“Or if there’s someone on the bus that might move on because she ‘smells’ – there’s a lack of understanding.

“When you see someone murdered, and a person who is supposed to save and protect them with his knee on someone’s neck and showing no mercy, no regard or humanity for this person – something has got to be done about it.

“They’ve reached a level where enough is enough.”

Ed Randolph lives in Bray with his wife Anne, who is originally from Mayo and works in banking. They have two sons – Neil (29) who also plays basketball, and Darren (33), goalkeeper for Premier League club West Ham United and Ireland.

Mr Randolph said he tries to educate kids to respect people’s culture and skin colour.

Now that he is working in schools, he sees kids who are born and raised in Ireland with immigrant parents and people ask them, ‘where are you from?’

“Just like the Irish would have gone to England, Australia, Boston or Chicago”, he said.

Both of his sons are mixed race and he says they have “a bit of an Irish brogue”, but people will still ask them where they are from.

Other issues where racism is prominent come to light on social media, particularly when his sons play sports.

“There have been a number of cases in the Premiership – any time a black player has a bad game or makes a mistake for one of the top clubs, they are racially abused on social media.

“Let’s just say Johnny Sexton missed a few kicks against England last weekend – would Johnny Sexton have been racially abused?”

Mr Randolph said he doesn’t experience “too many” incidents of racism anymore, but he has in the past in Ireland.

He says it’s “usually when there’s drink involved”.

“People would come up with the N word or a slur or shout at you.

“If there’s drink involved they might say, ‘oh, I just want to shake your hand. I just want to talk to you’ – sometimes they might not even realise they’re causing offence.”

He added that, only a few weeks ago, friends told him about an incident where “young fellas started on this black guy who was sitting on the DART just minding his own business.”

“It’s out there, it happens,” he added.

Although there was an increase in reporting racial crimes in 2020, Mr Randolph says he would only report something “depending on the seriousness of it”.

