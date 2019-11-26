'It's not my side of the house' - Danny Healy-Rae on his nephews' convictions

“No comment at all, it’s not my side of the house,” he told Independent.ie.

“And I have nothing to say about that.”

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae refused to comment on the case.

Convicted: Jackie Healy-Rae and Kevin Healy-Rae after the court case in Tralee . Photo Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus LTD

The TD was speaking at a farmers protest this afternoon at Merrion Square, where farmers were demanding better treatment and less tax increases from the government.

Approximately 100 tractors and a couple of hundred of farmers brought the city to a standstill earlier today.

Yesterday, two sons of Michael Healy-Rae were convicted of assault causing harm after a dispute with a British tourist over queue jumping at a chip van during the 2017 Christmas festivities.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (24), his brother Kevin (22) and their friend Malachy Scannell (34) vehemently denied a series of assault charges arising from disputed events in Kenmare, Co Kerry, on December 28, 2017.

All three appeared before Judge Dave Waters, at Tralee District Court, on Monday for a hearing which had been adjourned from Kenmare last September.

Judge Waters convicted the two brothers and their friend on all charges.

In court: Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (right) and his brother Kevin arrive with solicitor Padraig O’Connell. Photo: Don MacMonagle

He said the entire case hinged on witness credibility and key CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Judge Waters said he found British tourist Kieran James (30) to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers and their friend.

The evidence against the brothers and their friend was, he said, "quite compelling".

He noted that Jackie Healy-Rae had the opportunity to take his younger brother, who was intoxicated, away from the scene but did not do so and, instead, became "the third man in".

Judge Waters also noted the CCTV footage which showed the Healy-Rae group charging up the street towards the other group after the initial incident had calmed.

"It was quite clear...the three were together in a group running up the street towards the other individuals" where the secondary assaults occurred.

The group then laughed as they left the scene.

Judge Waters said he was "absolutely satisfied" that the assaults had occurred as the State argued.

He convicted the trio on all counts and remanded them for sentencing on December 6 next.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Connell confirmed the convictions will now be appealed.

Online Editors