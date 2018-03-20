DUBLIN’S newest millionaire is ready to make a splash with his winnings after revealing that he intends to spend half of his year in sun-soaked paradise.

'It's massive news to take in' - delighted pensioner reveals plans after €1m Lotto win

The pensioner was today unveiled as the lucky punter who scooped the massive prize in last Friday’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ .

The Dubliner - who bought his golden Quick Pick ticket at the CostCutter Store in Windy Arbour in Dundrum on Thursday March 15, won the top prize of €1m to mark St Patrick’s weekend. The winner, who wishes to remain private, said becoming an instant millionaire means he can fulfil a dream he always had to spend Irish winters in a sunny climate and plans to spend a lot of time in the Carribbean.

“I hadn’t a notion that I’d won it,” the delighted winner said today. “I checked my tickets in my local store over the weekend and the shopkeeper told me I won something but I didn’t know what.

“I was delighted when I learned I had won ... It’s massive news to take in so will take some time out to consider what this win will do for me and my family,” he added. One thing the Dubliner is definitely set on is packing his suitcase and enjoying some sunny island life.

“One thing is for sure, I will be enjoying time in a sunnier climate,” he said. “I won’t be leaving for good but I’ll be able to spend at least six months of the year abroad. I definitely won’t miss the Irish winters,“ he joked.

“I have always dreamed of living on one of the islands in the Caribbean but my actual pension did not stretch that far. The €1 million win means that I can escape Irish winters here and live the dream!”, he added.

He was not the only lucky Lotto player from the capital at National Lottery headquarters today.

Another Dublin man was over the moon after scooping the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The winning €5 ticket was sold at the Price Cutter store on Thomas Hand Street in Skerries, Co. Dublin.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Co Kerry, bagged a €30,000 top prize on a €3 All Cash Tripler scratch card.

