A MAN living with cerebral palsy aims to expose a “hidden mental health epidemic” among those with disabilities.

A MAN living with cerebral palsy aims to expose a “hidden mental health epidemic” among those with disabilities.

'It's like we're a burden on the State' - man (37) with cerebral palsy says there's a 'hidden mental health epidemic' among disabled

Shane Rothwell (37), from Blanchardstown, believes that up to 90pc of disabled people suffer from mental health issues as a direct result of inadequate resources and discrimination.

The wheelchair user, who is overcoming his own battle with depression, told Independent.ie the lack of services available to the disabled was “staggering”.

“Just because there are many people with disabilities who aren’t able to speak, it doesn’t mean they don’t have a voice,” he said.

“If a politician spent a week living the life of a disabled person, I’m certain they’d realise why so many of us suffer from mental illnesses.

“We’re constantly asking for more housing, better transport, education and jobs, but are being ignored at every turn. It’s like we’re a burden on the State.”

For the past two years, Mr Rothwell has been living in his own adapted home and has round-the-clock care.

However, his journey to independent living didn’t come easily – it was “nothing short of a nightmare”, he said.

While waiting for a home, he was at a care facility in St Mary's Hospital in Phoenix Park.

He was initially told he would be moved to a more appropriate environment within a short space of time.

However, it was more than seven years before he got out of the facility, which has since closed down.

“It was the most depressing time of my life,” he said.

“The facility was more like a nursing home for disabled people. I had no one to talk to and was surrounded by people at least twice my age.

“On many occasions when I rang to use the bathroom at night, my calls went unanswered, so I was forced to wet myself.

“Whenever I wasn’t out with a carer, I spent most of my day just staring out the window or watching television.

“I’m perfectly able-minded, so it was soul-crushing living in a place where I was not given the means to reach my full potential.”

While Mr Rothwell acknowledges that his situation was far from ideal, he said he does not want any sympathy.

Instead, he is determined to speak out for the thousands of people with disabilities in Ireland who are unable to do so for themselves.

“There are more than half a million people in this country with a disability, and I believe about 90pc of them suffer with their mental health,” he said.

“Even though the Government says we’re out of recession, there’s a serious funding crisis in the disability sector, with up to 65,000 men, women and children at serious risk of having their benefits cut.

“These are real people constantly sick with worry about getting the little they have taken away, so it’s no surprise that so many are battling depression.”

Online Editors