A property advertised for €700 per month in Dublin has received widespread attention on social media this afternoon.

‘It's like a tree house in someone’s side access’ - backlash over €700 p/m property in Dublin

The "cosy studio" in Sutton was put up for rent on ‘Spotahome’, a website for mid to long-term rentals.

Advertised as a "unique little room" with a maximum capacity of two guests, the property claims to include a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom and a sitting area.

The property claims to be a “great place” for those who enjoy being outdoors- and we can see why, as it appears to be located in the alleyway between a house and a fence.

The property says it is suitable for two people Photo: @RentalProperty8

The listing description says that tenants can enter the apartment through the garden and only need to enter the main house to use the washing machine.

Frustrated house hunters took to social media to question whether the property was real, with one user comparing it to a “tree house”.

"Is this rental dwelling in Sutton legal? It's like a tree house in someone's side access?” they said.

Another added: “It looks like somebody just nailed a whole load of pallets to the side of their house and wanted to rent it.”

A spokesperson for Spotahome confirmed that the listing had since been removed from their site, as it doesn't meet requirements for only having a 2-ring hob in the kitchen.

“Spotahome is an online residential rentals platform that aims to demonstrate each property in a realistic manner through photos, detailed videos and floor plans," a Spotahome spokesperson told Independent.ie.

The description that was posted about the "unique" property Photo: @RentalProperty8/Twitter

"Our job is to verify the property's existence, features and location to facilitate rentals without in-person viewings.

“As a marketplace, it is the landlord's responsibility to ensure they meet all legal requirements. Clearly this listing didn't meet requirements as it only has a 2-ring hob and minimum standards require a 4-ring hob with oven and grill, and a cooker hood.”

They added that it is up to the landlord to decide on the cost of rentals per month.

"We have taken the feedback from Twitter users on board, and have unpublished the property.

“In regards to the price, landlords set their own pricing, terms and conditions and the contract is signed directly between the tenant and the landlord.”

