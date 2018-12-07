Christmas came early for dozens of families today after they received the keys to their brand-new south Dublin homes.

'It's like a dream come true' - mother-of-three receives key to new home after 13-year wait on housing list

A new housing scheme of 44-unit developments at Rosemount Court, Dundrum was jointly opened by Cathaoirleach Ossian Smyth and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Construction of the 34 family homes and 12 apartments began in January at a cost of €11.8m.

It was an emotional day for mother-of-three Maria Mieszczyk when she realised that her 13-year wait on the housing list was finally at an end.

Some of the Units at the official opening of 44 new social houses at Rosemount Court, Dundrum this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Mieszczyk, who is originally from Poland, said until very recently her family were on the brink of homelessness.

“It’s like a dream come true,” she said.

“My children and I lived in a house in Rathfarnham for 14 years, but earlier this year my landlord informed me that his son wanted the house.

“We were given 221 days to find an alternative home, but I found it extremely difficult. I actually thought I would end up in emergency accommodation with my three children, which greatly worried me.

“When we found out that we would get one of these new homes we were all over the moon and shouting for joy.

“It's security for life for myself and kids. We will never have to face someone knocking on our door telling us to move out.”

It is hoped that each family who received a home at the new development will be able to move in by Christmas.

Speaking at the launch, An Cathaoirleach, Cllr Smyth said he’s "delighted" with the progress of the dlr housing programme.

“The building of new homes remains a major pillar of our housing delivery programme, with 101 houses completed so far this year and a further 50 to be completed in the coming weeks. Like all homes constructed by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, these homes have been built to a high quality, and are in residential areas with access to amenities and services,” he said.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the delivery of housing schemes like these will make a very big difference to underprivileged families.

“This year between 18,000 – 20,000 new homes will be built and will increase again next year. Behind every front door is a person being given a chance to plan their lives and give security to their families.”

However, the housing scheme did not go unchallenged by local campaigners who believe that 44 homes for Dundrum is far from adequate.

"We’re in no way objecting to these new homes from being built," said Eileen Kinch.

"However, we want to highlight that a whole lot more needs to be done.

"There are people here today that were more than 20 years on the housing list.

"This is just not acceptable in this day and age since so many hardworking people have fallen into homelessness."

Ms Kinch, who is part of Dundrum Housing Action, said that the Rathdown constituency is the most expensive area to live in the country.

Online Editors