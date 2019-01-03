THE new year has gotten off to a very good start for lucky Lotto winners who collected more than €1,375,000 in prizes today.

'It's just so hard to believe' - family start 2019 with €1m Lotto win after playing Daily Million draw for the first time

Winners from Kilkenny, Offaly, Kerry and Cork - who all chose not to be named - collected their life-changing fortunes at the National Lottery's Dublin headquarters and many said that paying off their mortgages is a dream come true for them.

A family from Kerry won €1 million in the Daily Million on December 28 and said that it was an incredible case of beginner's luck for them.

They say that they had never actually played the Daily Million game until they won a free lottery ticket as a prize in a previous Lotto draw.

The winning husband said: "It’s just so hard to believe – there are so many incredible coincidences which have led us to this €1 million win.

"To be honest, I had never played the Daily Million game before so I didn’t really know too much about it.

"I was checking a Lotto ticket from a previous draw and I had two numbers and the bonus ball and unbelievably the prize was a Quick Pick ticket for the Daily Million draw – little did I know it would turn out to be one million."

His golden ticket was printed at the Applegreen Service Station on Manor Road in Tralee, Co Kerry.

He revealed that his top priority is to clear off his mortgage and all of their bills.

A delighted Kilkenny woman said she couldn't believe her luck after scooping €100,000 in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle.

She gushed: "I am thrilled with the win – it really is only hitting me now! On New Year’s Day I said I was taking a day off cooking so my husband went to collect a take-away.

"While he was gone I checked our raffle numbers online, and I was stunned. I stayed still double and triple checking until my husband returned and I got him to check.

"We are going to use this to pay off the last chunk of our mortgage which will be a huge benefit to us. The rest, we are just going to relax for a while and think of how we will spend it."

Her ticket was number 164,096 and she bought it in Super Valu on Main Street in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

It was a New Year's Eve to remember for one Offaly man, when he discovered he had netted €250,000 in the Millionaire raffle while he was ringing in 2019 at home with his family.

He said that he bought ticket 417104 in Dolan’s Store on the Clara Road in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The thrilled punter said he also plans to pay off his mortgage in full, as well as other bills.

Another man is also €25,000 richer thanks to a winning All Cash Spectacular scratch card, which he bought his scratch card at the Centra store on Patrick’s Street in Fermoy, Co Cork over the Christmas holidays.

Online Editors