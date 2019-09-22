'It’s just going to antagonise people' - Extinction Rebellion urged to 'pull back' from plans to shut down Dublin city centre for a week

ACTIVIST group Extinction Rebellion has been urged “pull back” from plans to shut down streets in Dublin city centre for a week in October.

Mannix Flynn, an independent councillor on Dublin City Council said “I’d ask them to pull back, I’d ask them to be reasonable.

“Protest is lawful and has its merits but it’s very unnecessary to throw the baby out with the bathwater. There are better ways to have an impact,” said Mr Flynn.

“It’s grandstanding that’s only going to create conflict - it’s just going to antagonise people. Everyone is happy with climate action, there was a big swing to environmental issues in the local elections - to turn around and exploit that would p*ss people off.

“The School’s Strike was very effective, very positive, and made a difference but operating on threats to close down the economy is not the way to go,” he said.

However, Cormac Nugent, a spokesman for Extinction Rebellion, said the group is “trying to stop business as usual because business as usual is ruining the planet”.

The group plans to shut down an area of Dublin city centre to protest against alleged inaction from the government on the climate crisis.

The week-long protest, starting October 7, is part of Extinction Rebellion’s “International Rebellion” that will take place in over 50 capital cities. Mr Nugent said the protest is a “family friendly display of civil disobedience”.

“It’s just grown exponentially - it’s intense. It looks like it’s going to be huge around the world,” said Mr Nugent.

The “festival of activism” will include live music, theatre and arts displays, and have a different theme each day. Risks to families when shutting down traffic will be mitigated by safe spaces in the encampment.

Mr Nugent says the group consists of all age groups “right up to 80 year olds who are worried about their grandchildren’s futures” and consists of people from a wide range of backgrounds, who will “keep rebelling in a non-violent way so hopefully the government will listen”.

Online Editors