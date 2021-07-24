Local residents have described the carnage caused by a massive sinkhole measuring approximately 9ft deep that suddenly appeared in a Limerick city housing estate.

A ruptured water pipe around is suspected to have led to the major collapse at 3am this morning.

One resident said the water that surged through the Rhebogue Meadows off Dublin Road in the early hours of the morning as like “a tsunami” outside their front doors.

“The water came surging through the estate. It surged through houses, it actually turned direction due to the walls and broke some walls down. It’s just carnage,” Sarah Beasley, chairperson of Rhebogue District Residents Association, told the Limerick Leader.

“The sinkhole is huge, it looks like the two incidents must be connected. I’d say the hole is nine foot deep. It just collapsed in. They have put barriers around it.

“There are houses ruined, cars are being taken away. The Daughters of Charity house is damaged. The residents were terrified. We were expecting this thunderstorm and that’s what we thought it was. The pipe burst in Rhebogue Meadows. They said it was like a tsunami at three o’clock this morning,” she added.

According to Ms Beasley of the Aontu party there are between 10 and 15 houses affected to different degrees.

“It shouldn't be happening in this day and age,” she added. “Irish Water have to make a better management of the whole system. When you have had such a dry patch, for this to happen is just so unexpected because it’s not like there's been any rainfall for the last ten days.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are working to repair a burst water main in Rhebogue serving Corbally, Moyross and surrounding areas. The burst water main in Rhebogue Meadows has caused water damage to a number of properties and a car in the estate.

“Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council Operations staff are currently on site and working with the affected families. Irish Water apologises to the residents for the distress caused by this unplanned burst.”