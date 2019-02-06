A woman has spoken about her shock at seeing a dead swan surrounded by litter along Dublin's Grand Canal on her way home from work.

'It's heartbreaking to see' - woman shares 'disturbing' photos of dead swan among rubbish at Grand Canal

Images shared with Independent.ie show the deceased swan among plastic and litter, with two other swans searching for food nearby.

Niamh Cregan explained how she was walking home last night when she came across the "disturbing" scene.

"It was so heartbreaking. There are two other swans, we would see the three of them every day. It looked like they were trying to make a nest among the plastic," she said.

Photo: Niamh Cregan

"The photos are really so disturbing and ridiculous and can be prevented if we keep our canal clean."

Ms Cregan said that it appeared that the birds were trying to scavenge among the litter, as well as using pieces to build a nest.

"It's a huge danger to wildlife and people don't realise the damage they are doing. We need to look after our environment, our wildlife and also work towards a more sustainable Ireland."

Meanwhile, local councillor Mary Freehill said she received reports of a dead swan last week near the Portobello end of the canal, which the council removed at her request.

"What am I concerned about is that volunteers have found rubbish dumped in the canal.

"We need to have discussions about what toxins are in the canal. I think an autopsy needs to be done on the dead swans to see if there is something causing this," the Labour councillor told Independent.ie.

The swan was found near Grand Canal Dock. Photo: Niamh Cregan

A spokesperson for Waterways Ireland told Independent.ie that the dock is cleaned on a regular basis, and that the swan had since been removed.

"Litter dumped in watercourses feeding the Grand Canal and blown into the dock does gather in the north western corner of Grand Canal Dock. It is cleared on a regular schedule. The work is done from a boat as most of the litter can be accessed and removed in this way," they said.

"Sometimes dead wildlife is also found. Today the body of a swan was removed from the dock, along with the litter."

They appealed to nearby walkers to use nearby bins and to avoid throwing rubbish into the canal.

"Waterways Ireland asks the public to dispose of their litter responsibility, ensuring it does not enter our watercourses, littering and potentially providing a hazard for wildlife."

Online Editors