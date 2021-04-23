Mary and Denis Walsh from Caherdavin, Limerick, holding a photo of their son Denis who went missing in 1996 at the age of 23. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Sitting in the front room of his home in Caherdavin, Limerick, 81-year-old Denis Walsh whispers through tears: “I’m sitting here now with the coffin. It’s 25 years since he was in the house, he’s here now.”

The remains of his son, Denis Jr, were exhumed from a communal grave in Galway this morning, and are to be reinterred in the family plot tomorrow, following 11.30am requiem mass at Christ the King Church in Caherdavin.

Denis Jr (23), who had struggled with his mental health, walked out of the family home on March 9, 1996, and they never saw him again.

Fast forward 25 years to February 5 this year, and two gardaí arrive at the Walsh’s home to inform Denis Sr and his wife Mary (82) that a body, found on Inis Mór four weeks after Denis Jr went missing, was their missing son.

Astounded at the news, having checked with gardaí over the years for any updates on their son’s case, Mr and Ms Walsh said they had been left with unanswered questions as to why their son’s remains were not identified sooner.

It turned out Denis Jr’s unidentified remains were kept in a hospital mortuary for 18 years before being buried in a communal grave alongside several other bodies at Bohermore Cemetery in 2014.

A letter from gardaí to the family last February acknowledged the Walshes have been left with “lots of justifiable questions on how it took so long to identify Denis”.

“Identification ultimately came about through advances in science and DNA, and there was nothing by way of identification from dental records, fingerprints, or clothing which may have assisted Denis’s identification in 1996 when his remains were recovered,” the letter stated.

A 1996 report in the Tuam Herald, on the discovery of the remains, stated an “examination of the badly decomposed body has shown that it was a man aged between 25 and 35”, and that, “while the body has not as yet been positively identified, according to gardaí, it is clear the man was well built with neatly cut brown hair”.

The report noted it was difficult to estimate the height as the legs were missing.

Gardaí told the newspaper that a post-mortem exam on the body indicated it was in the water between four and seven weeks.

Salthill gardaí appealed for any member of the public with information to contact them, however it is unclear whether anyone contacted any garda stations about the grim find, and gardaí have declined to comment on this.

Gardaí said bodily samples taken from the remains in 1996 and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory were examined in July 2008, March 2011, and June 2017 “with negative results for a DNA match”.

Denis Walsh Sr said he and his wife provided gardaí with saliva swabs, containing their DNA, in 2012, and were unaware of any bodies that had been found.

“Gardaí made a statement on the Tuam Herald that the body had brown hair. Well, we were told (the remains) could not be identified from the hair.

“They should be extremely embarrassed – not the gardaí that are there today – but most of the fellas that were there before that are probably retired.

“It’s hard to believe what happened. We always held a faint hope that Denis might walk in the door some day. This could have been all over 25 years ago, and I have to get answers wherever I get them.

“What gets me is that, yes, we know Denis had a problem and couldn't be helped, as such, but the incompetence that went on afterwards just beggars belief.

“People are asking me, ‘what happened, what happened?’ – I don’t know what happened but I aim to find out.”

Mr Walsh said “the gardaí did not join up the dots”, while his son Paul Walsh added: “There was no connection made, as far as we can see.”

Mr Walsh continued: “We have now got back Denis’s remains, but there are other people still looking for their missing relatives. It’s just unbelievable, I don't want this to happen to anyone else.”

A documentary inquest, which no witnesses will attend but their statements will be read into the record, is due to be held into Denis’s death before the end of the month.

The Walsh family said they have been informed they will not be permitted to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

It’s understood the family has an option to wait until restrictions ease so they would be able to attend an inquest at a later stage.

However, Mr Walsh said he had “waited long enough for answers”.

“My solicitor has written to the coroner to see if I will be allowed into the inquest. I am waiting for an answer,” he said.