'It's great to be home for Christmas' - Irish soldiers return to hero's welcome after six-month peacekeeping mission

Wives, husbands, partners and children of the 232 troops from the 114th Infantry Battalion wept tears of joy as they were reunited with their loved ones following their six-month tour of duty as part of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL).



Dressed in camouflage fatigues and their distinctive blue berets, the soldiers streamed out of the arrivals hall like rock stars, waving, cheering and taking bows to the throng of family and friends welcoming them back home with banners and tricolours.



Some of the well-wishers, like little Lucas Doyle (6), from Ballyfermot, couldn't wait any longer and made a beeline into the restricted arrivals area as soon as he caught a glimpse of his father, Private Shane Doyle.



Swooping his ecstatic son into his arms, Pte Doyle said he was delighted to be home after completing his third peacekeeping mission.



But no one was chastising the little boy for breaking security protocol.



"He was just excited to be seeing his Daddy," he said, adding "It's fantastic to be back home."



For Karen Burke, (28), from Tallaght, south Dublin, it was a joyful reunion when her husband Corp Paul Burke finally emerged through the hall.



Even though the couple's two sons Sean (10) and Liam (14), were unrecognisable, dressed in an all-body 'Morph' costume covering their faces, it took just a split second for him to home in on his adoring family waiting with tears and hugs to welcome him home.



"It's great to be home for Christmas. I missed them all, it was a long time to be away from home," he told Independent.ie.



Like many of his comrades, Corp Burke was looking forward to celebrating his homecoming by watching tonight's crucial football qualifier match between Ireland and Denmark and enjoying a celebratory meal with his family.



The troops were engaged in patrolling support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and protecting the local residents alongside other peacekeeping troops from Europe and Asia.

