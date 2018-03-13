'It's disrespectful to call Ireland's national holiday St Paddy's Day' - councillor

Fianna Fail councillor Kevin Sheahan has said it's "disrespectful" when people refer to Ireland's national holiday as 'Paddy's Day'.

Cllr Sheahan said he doesn't see any reason whatsoever why people can't revert back to the "titles that we've always used for centuries".

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Cllr Sheehan said he has received a lot of support since he first brought up the subject at a cultural committee in Limerick last Friday. Cllr Sheahan, from Askeaton in Limerick, had told the committee that "there is no such thing" as 'Paddy's Day' and said "it's not acceptable".

He blamed the "yuppie media" from Dublin 4 for encouraging the term and urged people not to imitate them. Cllr Sheahan said: "We have drifted into using 'Paddy's Day'.

"I think people have become a little careless and with a little bit of encouragement I think people will make the effort to revert back." Cllr Sheahan said he thinks it's "disrespectful" when people don't use the proper name for Ireland's national holiday.

"The first time I ever heard 'Paddy's Day' was on the airwaves and the airwaves up until a few years ago came from Dublin and Dublin only," he said.

Online Editors