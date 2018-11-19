A cold and wet week lies ahead for Ireland with temperatures remaining below 10C, Met Éireann have said.

A cold and wet week lies ahead for Ireland with temperatures remaining below 10C, Met Éireann have said.

It's beginning to feel a lot like...Frosty week ahead with temperatures staying below 10C

According to the national forecaster, there will be lows of 1 to 5C this evening with scattered showers in eastern and southern parts of the country tonight.

The showers will continue on Tuesday in the east and south, but other areas will remain dry. However, there will be some ground frost in the west overnight.

The scattered showers are anticipated to last throughout the week until Friday, with temperatures dropping to zero degrees at times.

"Wednesday will be cold and mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain in many areas, but heaviest in the east," Met Éireann said.

"On Wednesday night, showers will continue in the east and south, but will die out elsewhere, with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4."

According to the forecasters, it will be "slightly less cold" on Thursday and Friday.

"Thursday and Friday will continue cold with showers or longer spells, heaviest in the east and south."

"It will become slightly less cold with temperatures ranging from 6 to 9 degrees on Thursday and from 7 to 10 degrees on Friday. The nights will be mostly frost free."

The current forecast for the weekend shows slight showers in the east and south, with the best of the best of the drier and brighter periods in Connacht and Ulster.

Online Editors