‘It’s been a wonderful business’ – gentleman John closes iconic corner shop to retire after 50 years

John Hyland from Dun Leary's Last Corner Shop in Dun Laoghaire on his last day at the shop. Photo by Steve Humphreys 27th September 2021.

Dun Laoghaire’s iconic Corner Shop, with its stuffed shelves and overflowing tables of newspapers, is closing its doors after its owner retires following 50 years as a newsagent and tobacconist.

The old-style corner shop is from a bygone era now rarely seen, and gentleman John Hyland’s friendly demeanour and personal touch have given it a character all of its own.

But while John admits to being addicted to the shop, opening at five o’clock every morning, at the age of 69 he says his family want him to retire.

“It’s been a wonderful business. It’s addictive. You work very long hours. I love newspapers and magazines, and I always wanted to push them,” says John from the small space behind the counter.

John started as a newsagent in Kilmainham 50 years ago, moving to Dun Laoghaire 35 years ago, and into the Corner Shop 16 years ago.

Today is his last day, and it is a day of mixed emotions.

“It’s sad, because I’m very attached to my customers, and I feel like I’m letting them down by going, but it’s happy because of the sense of freedom. I’m 69 and in good health, so I’m retiring at my peak,” John says with a laugh.

“There’s lots of things I’ve never done that I’d like to do. I love the art gallery but usually I’m rushing around it real quick, so at least now I’ll have more time to savour it.

“I’m a fairly simple person. I don’t have any extravagant tastes, I’m easy to please. I want to see a bit of the country too and do some cycling. I want to do the Barrow Greenway. I love the countryside.

“I’ve never been bored here. I’ve never been bored in my life. I’ve had a lot of regular customers, and transient customers too as people come and go,” he adds.

Customer David Armstrong comes in.

“I hear a rumour you’re closing today?” he asks.

“I am. I’m retiring. Sorry to let you down,” John replies. His apology, although not needed, reflected his sense of duty to his customers.

“I’ve been coming here for years. I got my first comic books here. I used to walk up to here with my friend and stock up on Judge Dredd and Batman comics. I’ve been buying them for my own kids recently. I’ll miss this shop, it has a lot of character to it,” says David.

He found it particularly useful that John stocked regional newspapers from all around Ireland. “As part of my work, I do planning notices all over the country and put notices in local papers, and I know I can come here to John’s shop and check they are in,” he adds.

Margaret Duggan also comes in to say goodbye to John.

“He has served the community well over the years. Everyone will miss you John,” she says over the counter.

“It won’t be the same without your political opinions and friendly way, and the half-price Easter eggs once Easter had passed,” she adds, saying that John would often give sweets to the local kids rather than take their money.

John said he has a clear memory of how newspaper sales would shoot up when there was a political scandal or a major event, and everyone wanted to read about it.

“The biggest day I ever had for newspaper sales, and the saddest day, was after the Stardust fire, but things are moving online now. It’s different,” he explains.

“I’ve seen different trends too, and I’ve had to adapt to them. Newspapers, magazines, cigarettes and tobacco have always been there, but things like football comics have come and gone. They used to be big sellers. And hobby magazines too. Nobody is buying fishing magazines anymore.

“Then there are things like Pokemon and Match Attax cards. They are big sellers for the children. But I’m still trying to get my head around the vaping products. I know all the cigarettes, but there’s so many vaping products it’s incredible,” he adds.

The Corner Shop is being taken over by a new owner and is due to reopen in the coming weeks, and its future style and decor are unknown.

John has vowed to continue with his morning paper round for customers he has delivered to for years. Like he said himself, it’s an addiction.