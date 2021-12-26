‘It’s been 12 years, it never gets easier’ – woman whose son was killed by drink-driver

A mother whose son was killed by a drink-driver 12 years ago has urged the Government to introduce stricter laws to stop people getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Christina Donnelly lost her son, Brendan (24), in a horrific car crash when he was on his way to Cork Airport in October 2009.

Brendan’s friend, Lee Salkeld (26), was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the other car, Anthony Long, who had consumed drink and drugs, was jailed for five years for dangerous driving causing the deaths. He was also banned from driving for 15 years.

He served three years and eight months in prison.

In 2010, Cork Circuit Criminal Court was told Long, a father of two, had been drinking since 3pm the previous day before he attended a pub fancy-dress party.

At the party he consumed 11 cans and bottles of beer, seven pints of beer, two vodkas, three shots of After Shock and a line of cocaine before attempting to drive home after a row with his wife.

He drove his Ford Mondeo head-on into the Volkswagen Polo carrying Mr Donnelly, Mr Salkeld and their partners, Laura Connolly and Kate Flynn, on the main Waterford-Cork road.

Long, of Leadington, Leamlara, Co Cork, left the scene of the accident, leaving the two men dying in their car.

He walked for seven miles along a back road towards his home before being found by gardaí.

He initially told officers another man was driving but after being told the two men had died, he admitted he was behind the wheel.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent last week, Ms Donnelly said: “It’s been 12 years, but it really does feel like yesterday. It never gets any easier but we have just learned to live with it. Christmas is a particularly hard time. But we continue to celebrate Brendan’s memory and tell all our wonderful stories about him.”

In October 2016, the seventh anniversary of her son’s death, Brendan’s Law was passed into law.

Ms Donnelly spearheaded legal reform that introduced pre-trial driving bans for those who cause a fatal accident while under the influence.

“I never think of that in terms of something I did,” she said.

“It is something Brendan did; it is his legacy. I do hope some lives were saved because of the change in the law. Because Brendan saved those lives.”

Ms Donnelly has a seven-year-old grandson, Seanie Brendan, who will be a big source of joy this Christmas.

“He has grown up knowing all about his Uncle Brendan. He is very clued in. He knows that a man did a bad thing by drinking and then driving and he knows that is something no one should do ever. There is no excuse for anyone not to know that any more. There have been so many education campaigns.

“Brendan loved Christmas. It was his favourite time of year. He was like a child in a chocolate factory. So it is a particularly sad time for us, and the thousands of other families who have lost their loved ones in a preventable road accident where the driver made a selfish choice they should not have.”

This Christmas, Ms Donnelly called on government to “go further” to deter people from drinking under the influence.

She believes Ireland should have a “three strikes” system, similar to the Netherlands.

“We are at the end of 2021; sometimes these judges can live in a bubble. Because what we, the families, go through behind the scenes is unbelievable.”

In the Netherlands if someone is detected of drink or drug driving, they are given the equivalent of numerous penalty points and other sanctions. If detected a second time, their car is confiscated and they receive a hefty fine. If there is a third offence, the motorist is jailed.

“This system is working very well,” she said. “It would be a very small price to pay to introduce this system here and it would save lives. And there is nothing for anyone to lose — it would make people who consider drink-driving think twice.

“And for the vast majority of us, it would make no difference because right-minded people would never dream of driving after drinking.

“If people don’t like it, they have no idea of the pain and suffering of so many families.”

This Christmas, Ms Donnelly, will give her other son, Sean, a present from Brendan.

“I do that every year, it’s a little tradition,” she said. “There was only 14 months between them and they were very close. Brendan was always getting joke presents so it’s something funny with a little card and a message. And Sean buys Brendan something small too that he thinks he would like and gives it to me. It is a nice thing we do to remember, but my heart does wrench a little more than usual every Christmas Day.”

Ms Donnelly appealed to all motorists to be careful and to slow down this Christmas.

“There’s been so many road deaths recently it’s hard to hear about them. A lot of them are not the same as Brendan’s circumstances; it’s not a driver under the influence. But it’s still a loss of life, it’s still another family whose life is completely ripped apart and will never be the same again. I would just appeal to everyone — please do everything you can to be safe. If someone in your family or your friend drives too fast, tell them. It could save someone’s life.”