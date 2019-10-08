The son of a 67 year old woman missing in east Cork has pleaded for public help in tracing her whereabouts.

'It's as if she vanished off the face of the Earth' - son's appeal for help in finding missing mum

The family of Frankie Devlin (67) said it appeared as if she had vanished off the face of the Earth.

"So we are in a living hell. It is soul destroying. Every scenario has gone through our heads. We don't know."

Killian Devlin issued the appeal as Gardaí said they are concerned for the welfare of Frankie who was last seen in the Garryvoe area around 10.45pm on October 5.

"Gardaí and Frankie's family are concerned for her welfare. Frankie may present confused or distressed," a garda spokesperson said.

Killian said he realised something was wrong when he came to Cork to visit his mother.

"I came down from Dublin to sort the chimney (out for her) and she wasn't at home," he told Cork's RedFM.

"And I thought 'oh she has probably gone to a car boot sale.' Then in the afternoon I thought she might have gone to a match. In and around that time I got a phone call from my sister asking me did I hear from mother? The phone was off. Now I didn't think it was as as serious as it turned out."

"On Saturday night she went to Garryvoe Hotel for a school reunion. She was last seen on CCTV at 10.45pm. There hasn't been a shoe, a bag, an earring nothing. It is as if she has vanished off the face of the Earth. The Coast Guard have been absolutely fantastic. They were out in kayaks. We are in Garryvoe Bay at the moment."

"Rescue 117 (helicopter) is flying overhead. They can't launch the rib because the weather is too bad. Last night they asked for some volunteers for a search team to walk along the beaches looking at seaweed for a shoe, a bag, an earring and something like that."

"The local people have been fantastic. The Gardaí are very supportive. The Coast Guard have been superb. My mam was afraid of water. She nearly drowned as a child. So she would never have gone in to the water."

"All of the volunteers are combing the beaches. We have the Coast Guard doing the cliffs and the rocks. We have the gardai going in towards Ladysbridge with sniffer dogs. The Cork City Missing Persons have come down with cadaver dogs God forbid."

"She had a lift down with her friend and a lift home (that night) and they thought she was after getting a spin home."

"She does love these events. Car boots and meals and all that kind of stuff she loves all that."

"We would like to thank the people of Cork. Someone has to know something. She has to be somewhere. She didn't just vanish off the

face of the Earth. If anyone has information ..even check your outhouses... we would really appreciate it."

Garryvoe is a popular seaside resort with large caravan parks with gardaí now asking owners to check their properties for any sign of the missing woman.

