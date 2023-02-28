‘It’s affected every part of their lives’ – Almost 100 ex-Spiritan pupils seek justice over abuse claims

Almost 100 people have contacted the restorative justice forum established by the Spiritans and past pupils of Blackrock College to help survivors of abuse.

The number has more than doubled since the scheme was first announced in November.

Professor Tim Chapman, who is leading the programme, said the trauma experienced by victims was “very real” and many had kept details of the abuse to themselves for decades.

“It’s affected every part of their lives; their relationships, their careers and families,” he said.

“Quite a few have developed addictions to try and numb the pain, and some can’t even step inside a church as it triggers them.”

At the time of writing, 94 past pupils from Spiritan-run schools have contacted the programme.

But Prof Chapman believes there are many more victims out there who could benefit from coming forward.

The majority of people who got in touch attended Blackrock College and its junior school, Willow Park. Some also went to St Mary’s College and St Michael’s College in Dublin, and Rockwell College in Tipperary.

The Irish Independent published an interview in January with abuse survivor Derek McCarthy, who detailed how three priests and a lay person at Rockwell sexually abused him.

Prof Chapman said he had since met another Rockwell student who had suffered a similar experience.

“In some ways it helps the victim to feel they are not on their own when they read or hear about someone going through what they went through,” he said.

“He would describe Rockwell as having a culture of high levels of discipline, very strict… it was almost scary. There was also this idea that priests were never wrong and if they said something, don’t question it. Obey always. That created a culture in which some priests could do what they wanted with a sense of impunity.”

The restorative justice programme has a panel of independent experts who engage with survivors of historical abuse at schools and institutions run by the congregation.

In some cases, they will go on to seek a meeting with members of the Spiritans.

“They will be allowed to ask questions about the priests who abused them, find out if they’re still alive and if they were ever prosecuted. Often they ask for a personal written apology and some may ask for compensation.”

The victims have detailed how the abuse took a horrible toll on their lives.

Some became alcoholics and turned to drugs such as cocaine.

“One of the interesting things is that these people are successful on the surface. They have good jobs, are earning good money and have all the trappings of that, but underneath the surface is that 10-year-old boy still there in pain.

“I was talking to somebody who used alcohol to cope and then decided to stop.

“He went into rehab, has not drunk for 20 years and he would say he’s happy now. For about 20 years, the trauma of the abuse ruined his life. He still wants to go and see the Spiritans and say what happened to him is wrong and ask them to take responsibility for that and apologise.”

More than 400 victims have come forward with allegations of abuse at Spiritan schools.

The restorative justice programme is open to anyone who attended any of 10 schools or institutions connected to the congregation. The abuse is alleged to have happened in schools and parishes both in Ireland and overseas, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, the US and Sierra Leone.

Since 2004 the Spiritans have settled about 80 cases and a total of €5m has been spent on settlements.

In 2021 a group of four past students from Blackrock organised a programme that would help victims after learning that dozens of fellow pupils had been abused.

Corry McMahon, Louis Hoffman, Philip Feddis and John Coulter worked on the pilot programme for two years.

“There were a lot of meetings between the Spiritans and the reps of the victims and at first they were very tense,” Prof Chapman said.

“The victims were very angry and upset and the Spiritans were a little defensive and anxious about where this was going to go. Relationships have been developed and there is much more trust. It will benefit their reputation if they handle this well rather than cover it up.

“We are independent and not in the employment of the Spiritans. We are paid on a fee basis and working to help victims get the help they need.”

In response to queries about whether there had been any settlements made in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the Spiritans said: “Now that An Garda Síochána has announced that it is carrying out investigations in this area and that the Government is considering the establishment of an inquiry/investigation, we think it prudent to concentrate our efforts on co-operating with the statutory authorities in carrying out their work and especially in responding to the many victims/survivors who have come forward in recent weeks.”

​Victims can contact Prof Chapman via email: at timchapman@rjteam.net