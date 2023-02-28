| 5.2°C Dublin

‘It’s affected every part of their lives’ – Almost 100 ex-Spiritan pupils seek justice over abuse claims

Professor who is leading forum believes there are more victims out there

Professor Tim Chapman is leading a forum seeking justice for victims of abuse at Spiritan-run organisations. Photo: Sam Boal/Rolling news.ie

Amy Molloy

Almost 100 people have contacted the restorative justice forum established by the Spiritans and past pupils of Blackrock College to help survivors of abuse.

The number has more than doubled since the scheme was first announced in November.

