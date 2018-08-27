A WOMAN whose 14-year-old daughter took her own life earlier this year is taking part in a skydive with dozens of the teenager’s friends to raise awareness of mental health services for young people.

A WOMAN whose 14-year-old daughter took her own life earlier this year is taking part in a skydive with dozens of the teenager’s friends to raise awareness of mental health services for young people.

'It’s about all the kids who are struggling like Elisha was' - mum of teen who died by suicide fundraising for mental health services

Grainne Gault’s daughter Elisha died on St Patrick’s Day, and her body was recovered eight days later, on March 25, from the River Suir near her home in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Elisha was found about 8km from where she was last seen on a bridge in the town.

The search and rescue Coast Guard helicopter was on its way back to Waterford Airport from a routine operation when crew members saw a body in the water near Fiddown Bridge.

Elisha’s mother Grainne has kept her daughter’s Facebook page as a memorial to her and for people who suffer with mental health difficulties.

COPE

On her official Facebook page, Ms Gault posted: “On Sunday, October 21, myself and a fantastic group of Elisha’s friends and other amazing local lads are going to jump 10,000 feet from a plane.

“It is to raise funds for an organisation that travels the country offering free services to school kids, teaching them how to cope better with their own mental health, which is Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland.

Elisha Gault's mum Grainne

“For me it’s about all the kids who are currently struggling like Elisha was and for all the parents who don’t know how to help them through it.

“I’m trying to learn so I can pass it on.”

Ms Gault also took part in a series of protests over the past several months to highlight the lack of services in Tipperary for those with mental health difficulties.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Herald