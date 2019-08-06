'It's a terrible tragedy' - Irish boy (15) dies after 15ft fall in Lanzarote

Tributes have been paid to a promising young footballer from Co Meath who passed away this evening after suffering an horrific fall while on holiday in the Canary Islands.

The victim, named locally as Mickey Leddy, (15), from Navan, died at the Jose Molino Orosa Hospital in Las Palmas this evening.

Local councillor Tommy Reilly (FF) said the community is reeling in shock over the death of the talented young man who was well known in the community.

"People are devastated," he told Independent.ie.

Emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning where they found the young with a serious head injury after falling from the top of a wall.

It is understood he suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead, with his heart-broken family at his side.

"It's a terrible tragedy to happen to a well-known Navan family and my heart goes out to his siblings, Mikey's dad Damien and his mum Aisling who is part of the Kelly family from Slane," he said.

"Mikey was a very popular young man who had a huge circle of friends and a was great footballer with the O'Mahony's GAA Club," he said. "Two families, relatives and friends are heartbroken tonight."

Fellow councillor Padraig Fitzsimons ( Fianna Fail) said: "He was a lovely young fella. He had great potential and a whole life ahead of him."

He said many people in the community were praying for him after word of the tragic accident spread yesterday.

Fine Gael Cllr Yemi Adenuga also expressed her thoughts for the family.

"It's a terrible situation and I ask everyone to think of Mikey's family at this moment."

Friends have been posting their sympathies on Mikey's Facebook page where one friend wrote:

"R.I.P a cara Mikey Leddy may God take care of you now and give your family the strength to get through this. Until we meet again."

