Susan Daly, whose Daly’s House B&B in Doolin, Co Clare, has been named by TripAdvisor as its number one in the Top 10 Irish B&Bs for 2021. Photo: Eamon Ward

Susan Daly is counting down the days until the B&B she has run in Doolin, Co Clare, for the last 35 years can finally reopen to visitors next month.

But in the meantime, she can celebrate the good news that she has won a coveted award for her B&B.

Daly’s House B&B has been named by TripAdvisor as its number one in the Top 10 Irish B&Bs for 2021.

Ms Daly’s establishment is also ranked as one of the world’s Top 20 in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2021.

“It’s a reason to celebrate, if only the pubs were open,” said Ms Daly.

Read More

Her family is delighted, she said, and can’t wait for June 2, when hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and other holiday accommodation can reopen with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’d be very positive now, because the vaccine roll-out is mighty. I got mine last week… It’s all moving along,” she added.

The world’s best B&B for 2021, according to TripAdvisor, is The Toulson Court in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Daly’s House is a six-bed B&B set a short walk from Fisher Street.

It marries traditional Irish hospitality with contemporary creature comforts like Voya toiletries and orthopaedic beds, and guests are welcomed with a Bailey’s coffee in the pleasant garden.

“And sure why not,” said Ms Daly.

Like all Irish hospitality businesses, she has worked hard to implement new health and safety protocols during the pandemic – making use of separate dining areas, bringing breakfast treats to the table rather than a shared buffet, staggering guest arrival times and completing the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter.

“It was for our own safety as much as our guests,” she explained.

And it seems that Co Clare knows a thing or two about running successful B&Bs with the county claiming five of the Top 10 spots, followed by two for Kerry, and one each for Mayo, Tipperary and Offaly.