A woman has urged others to never give up hope after a prized locket containing a lock of hair from her deceased baby son that was stolen a decade ago was found.

'It's a miracle'- mum's relief after locket containing her dead baby's hair is found years after it was stolen

The locket was stolen in a burglary at the woman's home in Limavady, Co Derry, in 2009.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she was heartbroken when she found out the locket was gone.

It contained a small lock of hair belonging to her son Lee who died as a baby more than three decades ago.

Last month, police in Newry found the locket hidden in a glove among other pieces of jewellery while carry out a bail check on a man in the town.

Taking to social media, the PSNI posted pictures of stolen goods in a bid to track down their rightful owner.

Several weeks later, woman's daughter spotted the picture and her mother was soon reunited with her prized locket.

"My heart was broke when I was told the locket had gone. That's my connection to Lee. He was a premature baby," the woman told BBC News NI.

"It's unbelievable what that tiny lock of hair inside means to me. I cannot believe it's been found."

"When you lose someone you try and hold on to everything you have. What would anybody want with that locket?

"It is a miracle that it was found. I have those police in Newry to thank. They were so good. People should never give up hope."

Belfast Telegraph