Gardai believe a 16-year old boy who died on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle had been walking home from a house party.

'It's a horrendous tragedy' - boy (16) dies after being struck by car in Limerick

The boy, who was named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was in a collision with a vehicle around 3.45am about 2km outside the village of Adare on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road.

Garda sources said they believed Nathan had been socialising at birthday party celebrations in the area and was walking home when he died.

Friends were said to be in total shock.

