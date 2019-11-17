'It's a horrendous tragedy' - boy (16) dies after being struck by car in Limerick
Gardai believe a 16-year old boy who died on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle had been walking home from a house party.
The boy, who was named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was in a collision with a vehicle around 3.45am about 2km outside the village of Adare on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road.
Garda sources said they believed Nathan had been socialising at birthday party celebrations in the area and was walking home when he died.
Friends were said to be in total shock.
“He was a gorgeous looking fella and everyone knew him as a good guy,” a source said.
When gardai arrived an ambulance crew was already on scene, but he was later pronounced dead.
A postmortem is due to take place at 9.30am on Monday morning at University Hospital Limerick.
Superintendent Aileen Magner from Newcastle West garda station passed on her sympathies to the boy’s family and said that the investigation was ongoing.
“We are still investigating the last movements of Nathan,” Supt Magner said.
“I’d appeal for anybody who may have been passing at the time and who may have noticed anything unusual, or anybody who may have dash cam footage, their help would be appreciated,” she added.
The male driver of the car involved was not injured and was “helping gardai with their inquiries” into the fatal collision, according to garda source.
Local Fianna Fáil councillor Bridie Collins said everyone in the village was “shocked” by the “tragedy”.
“It’s an awful tragedy for whoever it is and their family, there is a young wee fella not coming home,” Ms Collins said.
“All I can say is that it is a horrendous tragedy. I’m shocked. My heart bleeds for the family. It’s a wasted life, 16 years old.”
“The sadness around is that this 16 year old did not come home today. It’s the end of a very short life, and life is so short and so precious,” she added.
“My sympathy goes out to his family."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors