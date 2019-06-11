It’s a girl! Woman gives birth on packed commuter train from Galway to Heuston this evening

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a train travelling from Galway to Dublin this evening.

Fellow passengers, an off-duty doctor, nurse and ambulance crew helped the woman deliver a baby girl on the train.

She went in to labour on the 15:05 service from Galway to Heuston Station.

The train stopped at Kildare Station and emergency services were notified.

A fellow passenger helped the lady initially but a nurse and doctor were later identified on the train.

A part of the carriage was sectioned off to ensure privacy for the woman and she gave birth in the area in between carriages.

Glass doors were locked by staff and Irish Rail employees held up a blanket to protect her privacy.

Ambulance services later arrived and helped to deliver the baby on board.

After an 80 minute delay at the station, ambulance crew took the newborn and her mum to hospital.

Fellow passenger Ciarán Flynn was on the same carriage as the woman who gave birth. He explained that the lady went into labour shortly after the train left Galway.

“The woman in question had passed me a couple of times back and forth,” he said.

“She seemed uncomfortable but I didn't notice she was pregnant.”

Suddenly, a passenger that was sitting close to the lady who gave birth came back from the bathrooms and started asking other passengers for blankets.

A staff member was quick to react and notified the driver and about 20 minutes later a doctor was identified on the train.

“The Iarnoid Eireann staff closed off the door manually with some special key and stood there holding a blanket as a screen while the doctor and helpers got on with it,” he explained.

“Everyone was respectful and there was a lot of consideration for the poor lady’s privacy, given the situation.”

The baby was delivered with the help of an off duty male doctor, an American tourist and Irish Rail staff member from Croatia, according to Mr Flynn.

“There was a big cheer when we heard the arrival,” he said.

Another passenger explained that the service was packed with people travelling to a Backstreet Boys concert in the 3Arena.

“We were just told of a medical emergency so only a few on one carriage knew what happened. We all clapped when we heard she gave birth and all was well,” she told Independent.ie.

“I heard some girls say they heard her screaming when they used the toilet… train was busy, there was a [of people] lot going to concerts,” she added.

“Mother and baby girl were taken off on stretcher, all doing well it looked,” she said.

“Irish Rail wishes her and her new baby well,” said a spokesperson for Irish Rail.

When asked if the baby would receive free travel for some time, the spokesperson added that “we would certainly like to respect the lady’s privacy but if that was something of interest, we would be delighted to provide that”.

